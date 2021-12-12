AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- Daniel Popper of The Athletic predicts LB Kyzir White will receive a four-year, $35 million extension from the Chargers after his improved season, despite the team having other breakout players on their defense this season including S Nasir Adderley and OLB Uchenna Nwosu.
- Popper thinks the Patriots are currently overpaying for what former Chargers TE Hunter Henry brings to the table and says he doesn’t see the team letting him walk away in free agency this past offseason as a mistake.
- The Athletic’s Jay Morrison reports the NFL fined Chargers fourth-round OLB Chris Rumph II $4,713 for a horse-collar tackle on Bengals WR Tee Higgins.
- The Chargers hosted free agent G Nathan Gilliam for a visit this week, per Aaron Wilson.
Chiefs
- Chiefs’ HC Andy Reid on CB L’Jarius Sneed being absent from the team this week due to the death of his brother: “Our hearts go out to him. Great kid. Our locker room is grieving with him.” (Sam McDowell)
- Chiefs’ CB Tyrann Mathieu commented on the Raiders’ decision to meet on the Chiefs logo: “It doesn’t really move me. I don’t think champions act in that manner. It doesn’t even matter.” (McDowell)
Raiders
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports the NFL didn’t fine Raiders DE Yannick Ngakoue for unnecessary roughness last week.
- According to Rapoport, the NFL fined DE Maxx Crosby $15,450 for roughing the passer on Washington QB Taylor Heinicke.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!