AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
Chargers TE Gerald Everett is predictably excited to play with QB Justin Herbert and it was a big reason he decided to return to Los Angeles.
“I’m ecstatic,” Everett said, via PFT. “Like you just said before, a young quarterback, arguably one of the best in the league. He’s shown some great promise, especially last year. So we’re going to try and build on that.”
Chiefs
- The Athletic’s Nate Taylor expects the Chiefs to add to their receiving corps in the draft, potentially double-dipping. Right now, he adds Josh Gordon and Daurice Fountain will probably be competing for one of the last spots on the roster.
- Taylor thinks Kansas City could look at spending a mid-round pick on a running back to shore up their depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones.
- The Chiefs re-signed starting RT Andrew Wylie, but Taylor thinks they could still add on the offensive line, either competition for Wylie or more depth at guard.
- Taylor mentions defensive end is a big need for the Chiefs but they remain confident they can re-sign DE Melvin Ingram after trading for him midseason last year.
- Wake Forest WR Jaquarii Roberson is scheduled to visit the Chiefs this week. (Justin Melo)
- Baylor S J.T. Woods had a top 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Doug Kyed)
- The Chiefs have hosted Alabama WR John Metchie for a top 30 visit. (Tony Pauline)
- South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun had a pre-draft visit with the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)
Raiders
- USC RB Keaontay Ingram had a top 30 visit with the Raiders. (Aaron Wilson)
- Baylor S J.T. Woods had a top 30 visit with the Raiders. (Doug Kyed)
- The Raiders hosted Utah OT Bam Olaseni for a pre-draft visit. (Tom Pelissero)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!