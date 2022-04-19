AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers TE Gerald Everett is predictably excited to play with QB Justin Herbert and it was a big reason he decided to return to Los Angeles.

“I’m ecstatic,” Everett said, via PFT. “Like you just said before, a young quarterback, arguably one of the best in the league. He’s shown some great promise, especially last year. So we’re going to try and build on that.”

Chiefs

The Athletic’s Nate Taylor expects the Chiefs to add to their receiving corps in the draft, potentially double-dipping. Right now, he adds Josh Gordon and Daurice Fountain will probably be competing for one of the last spots on the roster.

and will probably be competing for one of the last spots on the roster. Taylor thinks Kansas City could look at spending a mid-round pick on a running back to shore up their depth behind Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones .

and . The Chiefs re-signed starting RT Andrew Wylie , but Taylor thinks they could still add on the offensive line, either competition for Wylie or more depth at guard.

, but Taylor thinks they could still add on the offensive line, either competition for Wylie or more depth at guard. Taylor mentions defensive end is a big need for the Chiefs but they remain confident they can re-sign DE Melvin Ingram after trading for him midseason last year.

after trading for him midseason last year. Wake Forest WR Jaquarii Roberson is scheduled to visit the Chiefs this week. (Justin Melo)

is scheduled to visit the Chiefs this week. (Justin Melo) Baylor S J.T. Woods had a top 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Doug Kyed)

had a top 30 visit with the Chiefs. (Doug Kyed) The Chiefs have hosted Alabama WR John Metchie for a top 30 visit. (Tony Pauline)

for a top 30 visit. (Tony Pauline) South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun had a pre-draft visit with the Chiefs. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

USC RB Keaontay Ingram had a top 30 visit with the Raiders. (Aaron Wilson)

had a top 30 visit with the Raiders. (Aaron Wilson) Baylor S J.T. Woods had a top 30 visit with the Raiders. (Doug Kyed)

had a top 30 visit with the Raiders. (Doug Kyed) The Raiders hosted Utah OT Bam Olaseni for a pre-draft visit. (Tom Pelissero)