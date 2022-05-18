AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Heading into his second NFL season, Chargers LT Rashawn Slater has reviewed his rookie tape and didn’t necessarily like everything that he saw.

“I watched the tape. There were all sorts of things,” Slater said, via Nicholas Cothrel of SI.com. “I look at the tape and a lot of it kind of makes me cringe. There’s detail and technique, and sometimes I’ll be this close, but there’s always that little room for improvement that can make a big difference.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Chargers are open to an extension for S Derwin James and see him as a pillar on their roster. However, James could wait for Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick‘s deal and try to slot in just below or just above it.

Chiefs

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Chiefs are optimistic about signing LT Orlando Brown Jr. to a long-term extension, one that will almost certainly be quite lucrative given the trade package they gave up to get him.

to a long-term extension, one that will almost certainly be quite lucrative given the trade package they gave up to get him. However, Brown is between agents right now which has delayed the process of negotiations.

Raiders

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Raiders are set to get a shot of cap space from June 1 moves and could use that to lock up WR Hunter Renfrow long-term.