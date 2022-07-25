AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper writes the Chargers are hoping former third-round OT Trey Pipkins takes a big leap forward in his development as he competes with Storm Norton to start at right tackle. If not, they feel like the other four offensive line spots are solid enough they can scheme around a weakness at right tackle.

Popper mentions the Chargers wanted to prioritize adding depth and competition in the secondary this offseason, and as a result CB Michael Davis did not work with the first-team defense during the spring despite signing a big deal last offseason.

The Chargers signed DT Morgan Fox this offseason and Popper points out he and former first-round DL Jerry Tillery have somewhat redundant skillset as pass rushers who aren't great against the run. There might be room for just one on the roster.

Los Angeles didn't make any significant new additions to their receiving corps and Popper believes it's because of their confidence in 2021 third-round WR Josh Palmer. Chargers QB Justin Herbert praised Palmer, who regularly sticks around for extra work with him: "He's been much more confident. This year, it's a different Josh Palmer out there and he knows exactly what he's doing."

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed the injuries of the players who were placed on the physically unable to perform list while speaking with the media, including DB Rashad Fenton, T Lucas Niang and WR Justyn Ross.

“Rashad Fenton had shoulder surgery,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire.com. “Lucas Niang had knee surgery. These guys will be up here, but they won’t be practicing. Justyn Ross had foot surgery. He won’t be practicing either.”

“Everybody else is back and rolling,” Reid added. “So we’re in good shape. I would tell you, no (they won’t be practicing). Yeah, they’ll start on PUP, but they won’t be practicing.”

Ross’ medicals caused him to fall out of the draft entirely, but the Chiefs gambled on him in undrafted free agency. Turns out, he still had some lingering issues from a broken foot he had surgery on last November and Kansas City placed him on IR on Monday.

“It was a little bit off of the surgery he had before (at Clemson),” Reid said. ”It wasn’t functioning quite the way that — it was bothering him. It wasn’t working quite the way he wanted it to. So they went in and redid it. We’re hoping that this works out well. As for a timeline for his recovery, it sounds like this could last for the duration of training camp and potentially longer. I don’t (have a timeline), but it’s going to take time.”

Raiders

The Raiders were one of the most aggressive teams this offseason with a blockbuster trade for WR Davante Adams and a big free agency deal for OLB Chandler Jones. Still, that’s only been enough to keep pace in the arms race that was the AFC West this offseason, The Chiefs are still the Chiefs, the Chargers made their own share of big-name additions and the Broncos traded for QB Russell Wilson. Las Vegas is often picked to finish last in the division, which provides extra motivation for QB Derek Carr.

“You get frustrated when you see other people’s names on things and this and that,” Carr said via the Athletic’s Vic Tafur. “And you’re like, ‘We’re here, too. We feel like we got better, too.’ I thought we made the playoffs. … It doesn’t guarantee anything this year, but it does guarantee that we have some good guys.

“And so we’ve got a chip on our shoulder like always. And as Raiders, I think that’s how we should have it. And we’re excited to compete against the best. My buddy Khalil [Mack] joined the Chargers. And the Broncos got better. The Chiefs got better. … It’s going to be fun playing against these teams, against some of the best quarterbacks in the game. And that’s what you look forward to. That’s what you want to sign up for.”