AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Texans

The Texans are at the bottom of the league in most early win total odds that have been released so far. Given the circumstances around a team that’s torn down even the studs the past few seasons, that’s understandable. But HC Lovie Smith — hired after a weird interview process in which public perception probably had him as the third or fourth choice for the job — welcomes the doubts.

“I talk to the guys about it, my history,” Smith said via NFL Media’s Jim Trotter. “When I say we’ve been in this situation before, I think history tells you an awful lot. Yeah, I know everybody is saying the same [skeptical things] about us. This is our reality, this is what happened. But I remember when that article came out; I was excited to see that. No one wants to hear someone talking bad about them. We’re competitors. There might be reason for people to say bad things, but you just have to face reality of where you’re starting off. I understand where we’re starting off. I know how many games we won last year. I know what the chatter is on the outside. Our football players hear that, too. But you know what? They want to do something about it, and we have given them a roadmap for, ‘This is how we’re going to do it.'”