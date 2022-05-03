AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Texans

Chargers
- PFN’s Mike Kaye was embedded with the agent for former Purdue RB/FB Zander Horvath as he worked Day 3 of the draft for Horvath and his other clients. Horvath had some interest from other teams as an undrafted free agent, which his agent used to push the Chargers to take him in the seventh round.
Chiefs
- Per a league source, N.C. Central WR Ryan McDaniel will attend rookie minicamps for the Chiefs and Jaguars.
- Colorado State LS Ross Reiter was invited to the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp. (Aaron Wilson)
- Chiefs GM Brett Veach said the team discussed acquiring CB Lonnie Johnson last year at the trade deadline but opted to pursue DE Melvin Ingram instead: “We did have some extensive experience with him.” (Herbie Teope)
- Veach on Ingram receiving a UFA tender: “He’s not in a rush. He’ll take his time. We’ve been in contact with his agent. We definitely want him back. We don’t know where this is going to go. It would make sense for us.” (Nate Taylor)
- Veach also noted that he believes talks with LT Orlando Brown Jr. will pick up in the next few weeks. (Teope)
- Chiefs CB Rashad Fenton is still rehabbing his shoulder injury and is unlikely to participate in OTA’s. The team is currently hoping he will be ready for training camp but they traded for Johnson to add depth. (Adam Teicher)
- Veach said fifth-round draft pick Darian Kinnard will compete to be the starting right tackle: “That’s our plan when we drafted him. Anytime you go and play right tackle successfully at an SEC level, more often than not that will translate to the pro level.” (Teicher)
Texans
The Texans are at the bottom of the league in most early win total odds that have been released so far. Given the circumstances around a team that’s torn down even the studs the past few seasons, that’s understandable. But HC Lovie Smith — hired after a weird interview process in which public perception probably had him as the third or fourth choice for the job — welcomes the doubts.
“I talk to the guys about it, my history,” Smith said via NFL Media’s Jim Trotter. “When I say we’ve been in this situation before, I think history tells you an awful lot. Yeah, I know everybody is saying the same [skeptical things] about us. This is our reality, this is what happened. But I remember when that article came out; I was excited to see that. No one wants to hear someone talking bad about them. We’re competitors. There might be reason for people to say bad things, but you just have to face reality of where you’re starting off. I understand where we’re starting off. I know how many games we won last year. I know what the chatter is on the outside. Our football players hear that, too. But you know what? They want to do something about it, and we have given them a roadmap for, ‘This is how we’re going to do it.'”
- Former Seahawks DE Rasheem Green is excited to sign with the Texans and play for Smith: ”It means a lot. I’m grateful to be here. I just finished my first day of work and excited to get more done. I hope to add to the room. It’s a big moment and a new opportunity.” (Mark Berman)
- Green’s deal with Houston has a base value of $3.25 million, including a $500,000 signing bonus and a $1.5 million salary. (Field Yates)
