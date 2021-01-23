AFC Notes: Chargers, Dolphins, Jets

Chargers
New Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley told the media that he didn’t want to wait long before introducing himself to starting QB Justin Herbert.
“I called him on my way back home,” Staley said, via Shelley Smith of ESPN. “I promise I called [wife] Amy first, but then I called Justin because I wanted him to hear my voice. And I wanted him to know about my family … and then I just wanted to listen for a little bit. Wanted him to hear my energy, maybe see a little bit of vision of what I have for what we want to get accomplished together.”
Dolphins
- Pete Thamel reports that the Dolphins are hiring University of New Mexico QB coach Jordan Salkin as an offensive assistant.
Jets
New Jets’ HC Robert Saleh had good things to say about incumbent QB Sam Darnold during his introductory press conference with the team.
“What I can tell you about Sam is he’s got unbelievable arm talent,” Saleh said, via Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald. “There’s a reason why he was the No. 3 pick in the draft. He’s fearless in the pocket, he’s got a natural throwing motion, he’s mobile, he’s extremely intelligent, and he’s tough as nails. His reputation in the locker room is unquestioned.”
- Mike Garafolo says no decision has been made on QB Sam Darnold, as the team hasn’t started evaluating the draft class or the free agent group.
- Garafolo feels like the Jets may decide to bring Darnold back, as he has untapped potential. However, he admits that the situation with the draft and Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson could still change things.
- According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson listed the Jets over the Dolphins as his top preference, due to their HC Robert Saleh being the coach Watson wanted in Houston.