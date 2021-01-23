AFC Notes: Chargers, Dolphins, Jets

Chargers

New Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley told the media that he didn’t want to wait long before introducing himself to starting QB Justin Herbert.

“I called him on my way back home,” Staley said, via Shelley Smith of ESPN. “I promise I called [wife] Amy first, but then I called Justin because I wanted him to hear my voice. And I wanted him to know about my family … and then I just wanted to listen for a little bit. Wanted him to hear my energy, maybe see a little bit of vision of what I have for what we want to get accomplished together.”

Dolphins

Pete Thamel reports that the Dolphins are hiring University of New Mexico QB coach Jordan Salkin as an offensive assistant.

Jets

New Jets’ HC Robert Saleh had good things to say about incumbent QB Sam Darnold during his introductory press conference with the team.

“What I can tell you about Sam is he’s got unbelievable arm talent,” Saleh said, via Armando Salguero of The Miami Herald. “There’s a reason why he was the No. 3 pick in the draft. He’s fearless in the pocket, he’s got a natural throwing motion, he’s mobile, he’s extremely intelligent, and he’s tough as nails. His reputation in the locker room is unquestioned.”