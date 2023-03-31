AFC Notes: Chargers, Dolphins, Raiders

Chargers

The Chargers envision OL Jamaree Salyer kicking back inside to his natural position at offensive guard after he filled in for LT Rashawn Slater when he tore his biceps. That should give them a solid and affordable starting five for the 2023 season. “I think that’s his natural position,” Chargers HC Brandon Staley said, via Eric Smith of the team’s website. “But as he proved last year, we know that Jamaree can play outside, but we kind of feel like he’s best suited to play inside. A lot of strengths as a player fit better inside. To have him, Zion [Johnson] and Corey [Linsley] in the middle of your pocket, that’s certainly what you want to design from an offensive line standpoint. When you have that type of anchor in the middle, athleticism and then when your tackles are athletic like Trey [Pipkins] and Rashawn are, they have the range and the athleticism to kick to these rushers.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel said extending DL Christian Wilkins is a priority for the team and they’ve had continuous contact with him.

“Oh yeah,” McDaniel said, via PFT. “Constant conversations. That’s a priority of ours, and that’s something that a group of people have to work together to do something that makes the most sense for the individual and the team,” McDaniel added.

Texas Tech DB Marquis Waters was invited to Miami’s local pro day. (Aaron Wilson)

Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis said HC Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler had the same freedom to keep or move on from QB Derek Carr that any of the other coaches he hired had. They were the ones who finally pulled the trigger.

“Every coach that came here, whether it was Jon [Gruden], Jack [Del Rio] or anybody, had the opportunity to assess Derek Carr and determine whether he was going to be their quarterback, and that’s how this one went as well,” he said via the Athletic’s Tashan Reed. “They assessed it and by the end of the season, they had made the decision that they were going to move on and make a change. That’s their prerogative to do that.”

Davis added he didn’t have to be convinced to move on from Carr but it’s not because he holds him responsible for the team’s lack of success. In fact, he said he talked to Carr before he left and apologized that he wasn’t able to put a team good enough to win around him.

“You know, it’s interesting with Derek. If you look at the last two head coaches that I hired, they’re offensive geniuses. And that was, again, with the understanding that we had Derek Carr as the quarterback and that Derek could only benefit from knowledge from the two of them,” he said. “So, having offensive coaches was really important to me in that regard. I tried to give them all the tools. As I told Derek, the only consistent thing with the Raiders for the last 11 years has been me. And the fact that we haven’t won falls on me. There’s no passing the buck or pointing the fingers: The buck stops here. And I apologized to him for not being able to get it done. That’s how I feel.”