AFC Notes: Chargers, Skyy Moore, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson has his eyes set on a plethora of turnovers as pass-rushers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack will be terrorizing opposing quarterbacks.

“I’ve never played with a pass rush like that,” Jackson said, via Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. “I believe I can make more turnovers having those two guys going at the quarterback.”

Chiefs

Chiefs’ second-round WR Skyy Moore said that he enjoys being used in jet sweeps and other plays in the backfield.

“I’ve always been that type of player,” said Moore, via ArrowheadPride.com. “At the beginning stages of coming in, I feel like I’m always getting jet sweeps. So it’s not new. I like just getting the ball fast. The faster you can get the ball, the faster you can make something happen with it. So that’s what I like about those plays.”

Moore feels that he’s beginning to have a strong grasp of HC Andy Reid‘s system.

“It’s starting to click,” Moore said. “I feel like everything in this offense is counters — like, we run this play — and this play’s a counter to that play. So once you get the basics of everything, it starts to click a whole lot faster.”

Moore mentioned that he’s able to lean on their other receivers for advice, like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Mecole Hardman, and Cornell Powell.

“I lean on the whole room,” Moore said. “If I’ve got a question, everybody’s open to answering. We all bounce each other’s ideas off each other. So JuJu, MVS, Mecole, Cornell — like everybody — we’re just helping each other.”

Raiders

Raiders HC Josh McDaniels had high praise of fourth-round RB Zamir White‘s performance in Thursday’s preseason opener.

“He did that in Georgia. He ran hard with the ball in his hands and is tough to tackle,” McDaniels said, via Levi Edwards of the team’s official site. “He finishes runs the right way, brings a physical element to the game and the team. It was a good opportunity for him to get in there and do that at our level and play in the kicking game some. Like I said, there’s going to be some things that we have to tweak and clean up, but I thought for him to get out there and establish – that’s the style of runner he was at Georgia, and then to see him do it here was good.”

McDaniels thinks they played well both offensively and defensively in the first half against the Jaguars.

“I thought we played with some good tempo and rhythm in the first half,” McDaniels said. “I thought we were trying to get in and out of the huddle, I thought we stayed ahead of the down and distance for the most part offensively. Thought we got off the field on third down, early in the game especially.” McDaniels also pointed out that the team showed good energy throughout the game.

“Generally I really liked our attitude from the group. They were into it, they gave great effort… Again, plenty of things we did wrong that we’ll be able to correct tomorrow on the film – but I like the way we approached the game.”