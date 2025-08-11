AFC Notes: Chase Brown, Shedeur Sanders, Bengals, Browns, Ravens

Bengals

Bengals QB Joe Burrow says that the team expects RB Chase Brown to carry a heavy workload this season, and Brown himself says that he has no problem with this and is, in fact, eager to get the offense off the ground given the talent of the team’s receivers.

“He’s playing a huge role for us. He caught some out of the backfield today,” Burrow said of Brown. “If we get four, five, six yards every time we hand it to him, it’s going to pay dividends.”

“Our offense is efficient when we’re able to run the ball and execute in those situations,” Brown said. “Great things are going to happen. It seemed efficient. Everybody was in the right spot on their double teams. We were working well together.”

The Bengals say WR Jermaine Burton is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. He was not spotted at practice or working to the side on Sunday. (Kelsey Conway)

Browns

Browns QB Shedeur Sanders shared his feelings about the success of his first preseason game in the NFL. He was also asked about the narrative surrounding his limited reps as the fourth-string quarterback being something that wasn’t designed for his success.

“Overall, I felt like myself out there, and I couldn’t do it, of course, without the time, I couldn’t do it without the playcalling, I couldn’t do it without anything. So I’m just thankful to even be able to have the joy of just being on the field overall, then carrying the responsibility of doing the right thing, so that’s two badges under my belt already.” Sanders said. “I wasn’t nervous, so I didn’t really have too much adrenaline. It was just getting comfortable. That’s all it is. Like, there’s plenty of games before, like, I was nervous, but I feel like I knew the answers to the test. So it’s like, when you feel unprepared, then, you know, when you don’t feel like you’re ready for the moment. I know I’m ready for the moment. Did I play up to par? No, I don’t feel like I did. But overall, the main goal was to win. And that’s honestly what we did.”

“I think overall in life, I don’t want anybody to make excuses,” Sanders continued. “You know, I feel like making excuses for whatever situation is, like you ask God for something and it’s there, then you gonna complain about it? So it’s like it’s two ways you can look at it. You can look at it and be thankful, and take full advantage of the opportunity, or you can look at it like, ‘Dang, this is what I’m asking for and I’m not prepared.’ . . . I’ll say I’ve been able to sleep good at night, you know, knowing I was playing. . . . I just prepared it as normal. But it was definitely that switch that kicked in. . . . Ball is ball. . . . Ball [has] never been a problem for me. It’s, you know, whatever optics or whatever everybody makes up after outside the game. But in the game, you kind of know who I am.”

Browns QB Kenny Pickett was in the thick of the competition for the starting job when he suffered a hamstring injury that dramatically impacted his ability to participate in practice. Asked about Pickett’s activity level this upcoming week in what will be a pivotal timeline for making a decision, Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told the Athletic’s Zac Jackson: “We will do that when appropriate. He’s very much involved in the meetings and walkthroughs. He’ll be out there as soon as he’s ready and healthy but he’s doing a nice job of keeping himself ready.”

Ravens

Ravens HC John Harbaugh was asked about rookie CB Robert Longerbeam going on injured reserve: “It’s a long story. I really couldn’t explain it to you, much as I might want to. It is what it is.” (Jamison Hensley)