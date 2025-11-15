AFC Notes: Chase Brown, Tommy Rees, Asante Samuel Jr., Bengals, Browns, Steelers

Bengals

Bengals RB Chase Brown went viral for a clip following Week 9’s 39-38 loss to the Jets, where he repeatedly cursed when expressing frustration about their defense. When asked if he had any regrets about the moment, Brown responded that he was extremely emotional after the loss.

“I’m extremely passionate about winning and this football team,” Brown said, via Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “I think what I said in that moment was just a result of that. There’s a lot of work that goes into the weeks. You caught me maybe 10-15 minutes after the game. Probably, the best thing for me to do was say, ‘Let’s talk another time,’ but in that moment, I was extremely emotional.”

When asked if it had any impact on the locker room, Brown made clear that all is well with his teammates.

“I didn’t get any weird energy after,” Brown said. “Those are my guys. I love everybody in this locker room. It was an emotional moment. That was just a result of that. End of the day, we are all in here as a team.”

As for their upcoming game against the Steelers, Chase knows they are “extremely aggressive” and can leave players open as they try to rush the quarterback.

“Pittsburgh plays extremely aggressive,” Brown said. “Their linebackers add on really quick. It opens up some pretty big opportunities. If they are trying to pressure the quarterback and leave us open, uncovered, there are big plays to be made. They have a good linebacker crew. Where they get into trouble, though, is their guys get downhill really fast. They can get lost, and big creases are there.”

Browns

Browns OL coach Mike Bloomgren believes that the team can’t go wrong with the playcalling of OC Tommy Rees.

“Tommy is – he’ll probably be (expletive) I say this – but he’s a football savant,” Bloomgren said, via Mary Kay Cabot . “Like, I was in my third year coaching in the NFL when I was his age (33), and he is such an old soul with so much football knowledge. The way that he processes information in this game, the way he thinks this game is so next level. I’m amazed by him daily. So, I’ve enjoyed my working relationship with him since February, and I’ve learned a ton of football from Tommy.”

“There are so many offensive coordinators in the National Football League that think about the pass game and the pass game only,” Bloomgren added. “His ability to really process protection and any potential issues, his ability to see things from a run blocking, a leverage standpoint, the creativity he has in the game plan, those are the things that come up meeting to meeting.”

Steelers The Steelers signed CB Asante Samuel Jr. to their practice squad this week. Samuel commented on his recovery from spinal fusion surgery to fix a lingering issue he’s been playing through his entire career. “I was playing with it for my whole NFL career, so it’s nothing new,” Samuel said, via SteelersWire. “I just had to get it fixed.”