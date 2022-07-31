AFC Notes: Chiefs, Colts, Jaguars

Chiefs

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo thinks fourth-round CB Joshua Williams has been impressive while taking first-team reps at nickel cornerback and let the media know.

“Yeah, I’ve got some young dudes back there,” Spagnuolo said, via ChiefsWire.com. “I’ll tell you what to be honest with you, that’s an exciting thing for me personally. I like working with these young guys. I’m not so sure I want so many at one time that we’re basically relying on, but I think Joshua has done a very nice job. The one thing that Joshua does is that when we ask him to do something a certain way technique-wise, he goes right out there and tries to do that and he’s been doing it all the way through. There’s a learning curve there and there are going to be mistaken. I love the way he competes though.”

Colts

One of the competitions the Colts have going in training camp is at wide receiver for roles behind clear No. 1 Michael Pittman. So far, it’s been the more unheralded Ashton Dulin, who’s primarily been a special teams player so far in his career, who’s standing out. He looks like a roster lock and could potentially finish second among wide receivers in catches if Parris Campbell is injured or second-round rookie Alec Pierce takes time to acclimate.

“I cannot emphasize how strongly we feel about Ashton Dulin,” Colts HC Frank Reich said via 1075TheFan.com’s Kevin Bowen. “He’s going to play a role in this offense. He’s proven it and he’s earned it. He’s going to have to continue to prove it to earn it, but this guy has toughness, the smarts, he plays all the positions, he knows what to do, he’s a competitor, it’s not too big for him, he’s a playmaker. We love him. We are all planning on him making a significant contribution, not only on special teams, but on offense, too.”

Pittman has been impressed with what he’s seen from Pierce so far: “He’s light years (ahead) of me from when I was at this stage… he’s so smart… and a guy that young going up against Kenny (Moore) or Stephon (Gilmore)?… I think he’s doing great.” (Adam Unger)

Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox “tweaked” his knee in a collision in practice but isn’t believed to be seriously injured, per Reich. (George Bremer)

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence spoke to the media and was asked about his excitement for the offense and playing with former college teammate RB Travis Etienne, who will be playing in his first pro season after sustaining an injury as a rookie.

“A lot of things, honestly,” Lawrence said, JaguarsWire.com. “I’d say just the amount of playmakers we have everywhere. And we have a lot of speed, a lot of talent, really two deep at pretty much every position. So you see that [on the field]. We got a few more young guys, too, this year that we can bring along and we brought in some older guys just to help boost this offense. We look good, we’re really explosive, and we are making plays. And like we talked about guys are just knowing their assignments, knowing their adjustments, I feel like it’s been really clean for the first week of camp. Usually, you are having a lot more things to teach. And we still have plenty, but I’d say just the little things, feeling the zones on certain routes, all those things, the guys are doing a great job. We are trying to just keep adding to that.”

“I think we’re in sync,” Lawrence said of Etienne. “You know, we were able to throw a little bit this offseason when he was in town and we’re able to get together. We have always had a good little relationship between us two. That is something that we didn’t lose. So we still have that and honestly just glad to have him back. He’s a big playmaker and just seeing him you know, working himself back you can see him starting to flash more and more every day. I’m just excited. I think you know when September comes he’s going to be hitting his stride.”