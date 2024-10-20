AFC Notes: Travis Etienne, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson told the media that RB Travis Etienne was still considered the team’s starter going forward despite strong performances from RB Tank Bigsby during his absence.

“I’m a believer where injury doesn’t replace your position,” Pederson said, via ESPN’s Mike DiRocco. “I think you have to have a fair competition for us. We’re blessed to have two really good running backs right now. When Etienne comes back, he’s just as explosive, just as good, just as powerful, and it’s still his job. “But Tank has done some really good things. We’re going to continue to find ways to put the ball in his hands, too, because he’s a little different runner than Etienne is.”

“He’s done a really good job for us going into the season behind TJ [ Etienne] and he’s earned the right to be out there,” Pederson added on Bigsby. “He’s earned an opportunity, and he did a nice job today. Ran hard, ran tough as they say, ran behind his pads. The offensive line did a great job for him, tight ends blocking and things of that nature, but he did the rest.”

Bigsby said that he will continue to do his best in order to help the team win, regardless of role, but is thankful to have the opportunity to showcase his talent this season.

“It feels like you don’t get too many opportunities in the National Football League so when you get one you have to take full advantage of them and do it at your best ability,” Bigsby told reporters. “And I felt like as we kept running the ball that the Patriots would get tired, and we just got to keep going and keep going and keep going and keep going. And I just took advantage of those opportunities…”I just do whatever I have to do for this team to win. My job, whatever my role is, whatever I have to do, take advantage of the opportunities of course, but just come out and help this team win and that’s what I try to do.”

Jaguars S Antonio Johnson was fined $5,503 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) in Week 6.

Texans

Texans WR Stefon Diggs was fined $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting), and DE Mario Edwards was fined $9,245 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) in Week 6.

was fined $11,255 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting), and DE was fined $9,245 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) in Week 6. Per Aaron Wilson, Texans RB British Brooks underwent successful knee surgery on Thursday to repair a torn meniscus with a full recovery expected by OTA’s.

Titans DT Sebastian Joseph-Day was fined $16,883 for Roughing the Passer (blow to the head/neck), and CB L’Jarius Sneed was fined $14,069 for Unsportsmanlike Conduct (taunting) in Week 6.

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan says that QB Will Levis is now considered week-to-week and needs to rest. (Jim Wyatt)