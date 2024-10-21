AFC Notes: Denico Autry, Anthony Richardson, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The Colts offense continued to struggle in Week 7, putting up just 16 points in an ugly win over the Dolphins. Indianapolis QB Anthony Richardson addressed the boos from the fans and admitted they have to play better.

“I heard them booing, but I didn’t know who they were booing. . . . We know we gotta execute,” Richardson said, via James Boyd of The Athletic.

Colts C Ryan Kelly was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) in Week 6.

Jaguars

Jacksonville made the first in-season trade in 2024, sending DL Roy Robertson-Harris to Seattle for a sixth-round pick. Jaguars HC Doug Pederson spoke on why they moved on from a defensive captain and cited their depth at that position.

“First of all, let me just say, I appreciate everything Roy has done for me and this team for the last three years that I’ve been here,” Pederson said, via SI.com’s John Shipley.

“As you guys know too, we were heavy at DT and it just the opportunity presented itself. This time of year, team needs around the league too – injuries play a big part of things and it was an opportunity for him and obviously, for us to get something for it. He’s been a big part of that defense. I wish him well, but it’s good for him.”

Texans

The Texans are excited to have DL Denico Autry back from suspension, with fellow DL Will Anderson and HC DeMeco Ryans weighing in on his return to the lineup.

“He’s great, I think out of everybody in the D-line room I look at him as a big brother,” Anderson said, via Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston. “We just have that relationship now. Like he was quiet when he first got here, mean mug everything, but the more I picked up and messed with him a little bit, he opened up. It’s great having him here. I told him I was watching his highlights and I didn’t think he celebrated. So, I watched and I seen him jumping up and down and it got me ready to play with him, man. He’s going to bring something different. Just his physical play style, his relentless effort to get to the quarterback, even on the edge, inside, teams have to account for him everywhere and it’s going to give us a really good changeup when he gets back.”

“Autry, he is ready to go,” Ryans added. “He was doing a lot of work while people weren’t watching him. While he wasn’t here, he put in a lot of work in and that is the biggest thing.”