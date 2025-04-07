Jaguars Officially Exercise Fifth-Year Option For DE Travon Walker

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they have exercised the fifth-year option for DE Travon Walker.

The option is worth $14.751 million fully guaranteed for the 2026 season.

The Jaguars have been having some extension talks with Walker this offseason and is someone they seem to plan to lock up on a long-term deal in the relatively near future.

Walker, 24, was the first overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2022 draft out of Georgia. He signed a four-year, $37.4 million contract with a fifth-year option for 2026.

He was set to make a base salary of $1.1 million in 2025.

In 2024, Walker appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 61 tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one pass defended.

