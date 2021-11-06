AFC Notes: Chiefs, Dolphins, Jets

Chiefs

Chiefs’ rookie LB Nick Bolton offered praise to veteran LB Anthony Hitchens for helping him out both on and off the field as he adjusts to the NFL.

“Everybody knows [Anthony] Hitch is one of those guys that is selfless, he helps you out throughout the rooms and stuff like that,” Bolton said, via ChiefsWire.com. “So, since he’s been out, he’s been like a coach. Like I said, he’s played a lot of football. I see things on film, I go watch film with him. He kind of gives me keys and things like that, maybe play a little bit faster, maybe communication I can make before the snap, I can help out as motion goes. Like I said, it’s always been a blessing for me to just learn behind him. Just calling plays was pretty much the difference. Everything else was pretty much the same week to week. Hitch (Anthony Hitchens) helped me out throughout the week and helped me get comfortable to go out there and play this week. So, a testament to him for that. As things go forward, I’m not really sure in terms of playing time. That’s outside of my control, but I know me, and Hitch are going into the game, try to execute the game plan we have in front of us to the best of our abilities, and go out there have fun and play fast.”

Dolphins

Dolphins’ TE Mike Gesicki says that the team’s record is not going to dissuade him from re-signing in Miami when the time comes.

“No, absolutely not,” Gesicki said, via Barry Jackson of The Miami Herald. “I think that we have a phenomenal organization. We have coaches that are in here into the late hours of the night preparing and helping put players in a position to be successful. We have great guys in the locker room. An unbelievable strength staff that is helping guys maximize their abilities on the field. The best trainers. The best people in the kitchen. The best media team. Security staff. The list goes on and on about all of the positives about this organization. The product on Sunday, I think, will follow. I think that we’re close. I’ve said that for weeks now. At some point, we’ve got to turn the corner.”

Veteran LB Elandon Roberts believes that the team is better than most people think, despite their poor record.

“A lot of people may look at the record and say, ‘their season is done,’ but they need to really start watching the film because if you look at the games, we’re getting better as an overall team,” Roberts said. “The average fan wouldn’t understand that because they are just looking at the game; they don’t really know what they’re looking at. But if you are really a football person and you really know the game and you look at the game and not look at certain stuff, you’ll be like, ‘This team is getting better.’ And we are getting better each week.”

Jets

Jets LB C.J. Mosley said he signed on with New York in 2019 in order to help change the losing culture.

“That’s why I was brought here,” Mosley said, via Mark Cannizaro of the New York Post. “That’s why I wanted to come here. I wanted to be a part of this organization, a piece that changed the losing culture. Obviously, this is a team sport and I can’t do it by myself.”

Jets HC Robert Saleh had high praise of Mosely, describing that he’s a “team-first guy” and a true professional.

“There’s a story worth writing,” Saleh said. “This dude is unbelievable in every possible way you can imagine. He is an All-Pro player [and] he’s an all-pro human … a team-first guy and one of the more selfless individuals I’ve ever been around.”

Saleh added that Mosely is one of the “classiest human beings” he’s been around in the league.

“When you’re a new staff coming [in] and you meet the high-priced guy that has been a Pro Bowler, it’s like, ‘Well, God, this guy might be a jerk,’” Saleh said. “This dude is one of the classiest human beings I’ve ever been around.”