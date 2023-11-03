AFC Notes: Chiefs, Raiders, Texans

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid is confident their receivers group will continue progressing and work through their issues from earlier this season.

“We’re going to be OK there,” Reid said, via ProFootballTalk. “Just keep getting better, all the way along, it’s not just a wide receiver thing, it’s all of us. A week ago, we were saying how good they did, just keep the consistency going on the offensive side is what we need to do — all the way around, not just the wide receivers. When you don’t play well, I think all of the guys are frustrated, that’s what’s going to help make us better. You have to work through it, that’s what we’re doing.”

Reid recalled a missed opportunity for a touchdown by WR Skyy Moore in Week 8 and pointed out the receiver was impeded in his attempt to catch the ball.

“Skyy is doing well,” Reid said. “We’re just rotating a lot of guys in there, so opportunities. I mentioned about the one throw — I think you guys probably get that on your computer there — you get that arm yanked down, it ends up being a one-armed catch [attempt]. He took a lot of heat for that. For the most part Skyy is doing a heck of a job for us, just keep him growing.”

Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis said he was prompted to fire Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler because the team was regressing under the former regime.

“I just didn’t see the progress,” Davis said, via Tashan Reed of The Athletic. “I saw regression.”

Davis thought McDaniels provided an “explosive offensive mind” and had a strong background with the Patriots.

“I was really excited because I believe Josh McDaniels has a very fertile offensive mind and I’ve seen him in the past be able to adjust to so many different variables,” Davis said. “I thought that he could bring a fresh, explosive offensive mind to the Raiders.”

As for promoting Champ Kelly from assistant GM, Davis said they nearly hired Kelly as their full-time general manager when naming McDaniels their head coach and there was no-question about how to fill Ziegler’s role.

“Had I not done the pair of Dave and Josh, Champ may have gotten the job at that time. We were fortunate and grateful that he decided to come on board as the assistant general manager,” Davis said. “So, there was not even a question as to who would actually step into that position.”

Texans

Texans OC Bobby Slowik said they are confident with RB Devin Singletary and their players available if Dameon Pierce (ankle) is unable to go for Week 9: “If we don’t have DP, we feel great about the guys we have. That whole crew, they’re here for a reason. Motor (Devin Singletary) is one of the best football players. He does everything really well. He’s one of everyone’s favorite,” per Aaron Wilson.

Texans RB Dameon Pierce is dealing with an ankle injury and his status for Sunday is TBD. (Aaron Wilson)