AFC Notes: Chris Ballard, Nick Caserio, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

One of the most important factors in how the Colts address their long-standing need at quarterback will be what GM Chris Ballard values, with HC Shane Steichen and owner Jim Irsay also having a voice to some degree in the process. Ballard has already indirectly indicated he didn’t think any of the top prospects this year were worth trading up from No. 4 to No. 1.

Assuming they do plan to take a quarterback — which amazingly still might not be a given — the Athletic’s Zak Keefer has combed through Ballard’s comments on the matter to try and shed some light on who he might lean toward with the pick. For instance, accuracy is one of Ballard’s top traits and not one he thinks can be easily improved.

“College football has evolved to where that game is coming into our league,” Ballard said at the 2020 Combine. “You see it with the running quarterbacks, and you see it with the RPO stuff, but I still think accuracy is No. 1. I’ve always said that they’ve got to have enough escapability, enough feel and accuracy. Those are things you can’t teach. It’s hard to teach accuracy. Can you get a little better? Yes. Can you get it dramatically better? No.”

While athleticism, mobility, and creating off-schedule have become increasingly prioritized by teams, Ballard is still a little old-school with his emphasis on playing from the pocket.

“That’s a good question. I don’t know if I’d say they’re being phased out. I think you can look at the history of the league … eventually, they gotta play from the pocket. They just do,” Ballard said in 2021 during the offseason. “But if you have a guy who can create, it opens your world up. Eventually, though, they have to play from the pocket.

“I was talking to (friend and former NBA coach) Jeff Van Gundy one time, he was telling me about this great guard who wasn’t a great shooter, but he was a great penetrator and finisher. When his legs went away, he couldn’t shoot. So what’s his game? It’s a bit like that at quarterback. Eventually, they’re going to have to play from the pocket, because they’re not going to always be able to run around and do the things they do (early in their career). Having a mobile guy? Yeah, they make it hard on the defense. But to say the game is completely moving away from guys who can throw from the pocket … if a guy’s accurate and makes decisions quickly and plays from the pocket, I do think there’s still a place for that in this league.”

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said the teambuilding process has been great in Houston and he’s gotten valuable input from his coaches and the front office. Ryans also said he’s had a great relationship with GM Nick Caserio.

“When it comes to adding free agents to our team and the draft process, evaluating all the prospects within the draft, it’s a lot of work,” Ryans said, via Texans Wire. “It’s great having a lot of really good people to help you out with the work. Working with [general manager] Nick (Caserio) has been great. Working with or coaches, that’s been outstanding, everybody having their input. Everybody’s input has been valuable to me to make sure that we’re having a thorough process in everything that we’re doing.”

Texans GM Nick Caserio said the team has received some calls about the second overall pick: “Our responsibility is to listen and not rule anything out. Are we open for business? We’re open to listening. We have received a few calls.” (Aaron Wilson)

said the team has received some calls about the second overall pick: “Our responsibility is to listen and not rule anything out. Are we open for business? We’re open to listening. We have received a few calls.” (Aaron Wilson) Caserio on if there’s a chance the team doesn’t select a quarterback in the draft: “Anything is possible. The hope is we come out of this draft with good football players that can help our team.” (DJ Bien-Aime)

Titans

Aaron Wilson reports that Vanderbilt LB/S Maxwell Worship worked out at the local pro days for the Dolphins and Titans.

worked out at the local pro days for the Dolphins and Titans. Per the Draft Network’s Justin Melo, Iowa TE Sam LaPorta said he had a private meeting with the Titans following his pro day.