AFC Notes: Chris Johnson, D’Angelo Ponds, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

The Bills selected CB Toriano Pride Jr. in the seventh round of this year’s draft out of Missouri. Pride said DC Jim Leonhard and CBs coach Jay Valai have him learning two positions and special teams.

“Great, great,” Pride Jr. said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of the Buffalo News. “Coach Valai, Jim Leonhard got me learning two positions, also learning special teams. So, got a lot on my plate, and that’s really all I asked for. So, I’m happy for it.”

Pride Jr. said he’s been getting time at the boundary and nickel cornerback positions.

“Yeah, I like it,” Pride said. “That’s kind of what I asked for. … I know my athleticism, I can move around a lot, especially gunning special teams or blocking kicks – you’re even covering on the field, so stuff like that, I feel like I could be a jack of all trades from my side.”

Pride Jr. mentioned that he has a strong work ethic and he’s someone coaches won’t have to worry about in that regard.

“I’m always gonna come to work, head down, get it done,” Pride Jr. said. “You don’t really have to worry about too much for me. I’m gonna do my job.”

Dolphins

First-round CB Chris Johnson was one of Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley‘s favorite players in the draft and is already starting to learn different cornerback positions as the team rebuilds its defensive backfield.

“It’s definitely interesting doing it at this level,” Johnson said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. “I feel like back in school when I did it, I was just playing man-to-man. But coming here and actually learning the zone drops and learning the different kinds of coverages, you know, it’s not easy, but I’m getting it done. Coach Hafley, putting me in that position, just says he views me as a very important player to be able to do an important thing like playing inside and outside. So there’s just a lot of pressure on me, but I enjoy pressure and I like to come out on top.”

“I think he’s done a really nice job,” Hafley said of Johnson. “He is very instinctual. He sees the game very fast. He works really hard in the meeting rooms. He’s super athletic, has really good coverage ability. He’s been able to get his hand on the football and we’ve asked him to do a lot and he’s handled it very, very well. We’ve thrown a lot on his plate, and he’s responded, and I’m really excited to continue to coach him. … He’s got a good energy about him, and he’s mature. You’ll see it. He’s really mature for a rookie. I think he can win at all three [levels]. And he can take the ball away, and he tackles, and he’s aggressive, and I love his play style, and he can play inside. I mean, this was one of my favorite guys in the draft that when we started talking about him, and it came time to pick him, I mean, I would not have been surprised if he was taken earlier than we took him.”

Jets

The Jets used a second-round pick on CB D’Angelo Ponds out of Indiana as part of a revamped secondary. New York CB Brandon Stephens praised Ponds’ football IQ and said he’s great at learning from mistakes.

“I think he’s a smart guy, he definitely knows ball,” Stephens said, via the team’s website. “He’s a jittery guy, a quick-twitch guy. I’m excited to see him put the pads on and get his nose dirty a little bit. He’s been great so far. He’s learning in the DBs room and taking it to the field. He doesn’t make the same mistake twice, which you look for in rookies.”

Stephens also discussed the impact of signing veteran LB Demario Davis and veteran S Minkah Fitzpatrick.

“When you add a veteran presence to a team, I think a lot of ears are open when they speak. Demario, he’s been a leader, shoot, for a long time, he’s seen a lot of ball. When he speaks, you listen. Same with Minkah. He’s played a high level of ball for a long time. Having that veteran presence in almost every room, it’s been great so far.”