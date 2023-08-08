AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Per KUSA’s Mike Klis, Broncos S Justin Simmons has missed a few practices due to tweaking his groin late last week. Klis is doubtful Simmons will play in the first preseason game and HC Sean Payton added they want to be “smart” with bringing him back: “In the meantime, other guys will get a chance to get in and get some reps, but when you lose someone with his experience but also his IQ, his football IQ, it’s pretty rare.”

Klis notes Broncos second-round WR Marvin Mims has been eased back into things after missing time with two hamstring injuries.

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said the team will exhaust all options in order to extend DL Chris Jones.

“He’s a great player, and he wants a big contract. He deserves a big contract, and I don’t think there’s any surprises in that regard,” Veach said, via the Kansas City Star. “But there’s just some hurdles we have to work through in regards to how we can keep this thing going for the short- and long-term. But we’ve never wavered on, ‘This is a guy that we want to exhaust all of our efforts to get done,’ because that’s how much we think of him.”

Veach added that part of the reason why the team traded WR Tyreek Hill to Miami was to help be able to retain Jones.

“You have to keep in mind that when we did make that move with Tyreek, one of the determining factors was because there was an expected Chris Jones deal,” Veach explained. “And so, to do Tyreek, there was a concern of, ‘Would we be able to do Chris?’ “And so that was a moment of time, and it was before the draft, that we hit the reset button. And we’re like, ‘You know, it’s really hard to trade a player the magnitude of Tyreek Hill.’ But we’re following that up with someone just as significant and on the defensive side.”

Veach added that the team has no intention of trading Jones.

“I think for all parties, I think the best resolution would be for him to end his career as a Chief — and get that financial security — and for us to do what we had set out to do, and that’s to work through last offseason with this offseason in mind and get some young guys, which we did that, and then focus on this year and getting Chris done,” Veach said. “Hopefully, we get this resolved, but we have no intentions of making a trade.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid says CB L’Jarius Sneed is dealing with knee inflammation and added that the goal was to reduce the swelling prior to the start of the season. (Matt Derrick)

says CB is dealing with knee inflammation and added that the goal was to reduce the swelling prior to the start of the season. (Matt Derrick) Reid noted that the Chiefs have enough defensive ends on their roster despite the six-game suspension for DL Charles Omenihu. (Nate Taylor)

Raiders Raiders fourth-round CB Jakorian Bennett is beginning to feel more comfortable and find his footing in the NFL. “Confidence has gotten way better,” Bennett said, via Raiders Wire. “But that’s a daily thing just kind of staying on top of that, because your brain is just a muscle just like everything else. You lift weights, so you’ve got to continue to keep your mental up as well through this long season. But yeah, confidence has been getting better, and I’m just trying to get better overall.” Bennett acknowledged that he gets satisfaction from making plays in training camp, but also has to turn the page quickly as he can’t get too comfortable with prior success. “That’s an everyday thing,” Bennett said. “Anytime I make a play, it will just kind of do something to just have the vet saying, ‘Hey, good job, rook.’ That’s kind of the moments where like, ‘Dang, I really belong. Like I’m good enough.’ But yeah, that’s always motivation. For them to just kind of acknowledge the hard work I’m putting in and just the plays I’m making and stuff.” Raiders CB Marcus Peters explained that Bennett has leaned on him throughout camp and he’s helping the rookie any way that he can. “He just comes over and asks questions, and every question he’s got, if I don’t got the answer, we’re going to figure it out together,” Peters explained. “And then we get in the meeting room he sits right next to me and he’s still asking questions. And that’s how it goes, that’s how game is passed down most of the time. You don’t got to really say too much, just pay attention and lead by example and pay attention by example and you just start filling in your little information, add everything to his game and then it’s going to be him.” The Raiders worked out TE Dakota Allen. (Aaron Wilson)