AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Dre Greenlaw, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Luca Evans reports that the Broncos are not planning to place LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring) on injured reserve.

Chargers

The agent for Chargers LB Denzel Perryman released the following statement: “Denzel Perryman has been informed of the appeal decision and will serve the two-game suspension as issued. He respects the process, has taken accountability, and is focused on returning ready to compete and finish the season strong. Denzel appreciates the continued support from his teammates, the Chargers organization, and the fans.” (Ian Rapoport)

Chiefs

Chiefs DL Chris Jones still plans on finishing out the season strong, even though Kansas City won’t be going to the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season. Jones himself was drafted in 2016, meaning he is missing the postseason in his career.

“I think my job doesn’t change on this team, I’m still who I am, no matter if the record was 0-16. I still play the game with passion. I still love what I do. I’m still going out there, fired up every play, every opportunity I’m on the field, and everybody else on defense. “It’s not our job to predict the situation,” said Jones, via ChiefsWire.com. “We’re in a very unfortunate situation where sometimes you can’t control it, and it’s okay.” You know, you can finish strong. You can worry about the things you can control: your attitude and your effort. You know, a lot of people can talk when they’re up. It’s about those who have character when you’re down or when you’re not in a favorable position.”