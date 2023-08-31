AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Josh Jacobs, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

According to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Post, the other teams that expressed interest in trading for K Wil Lutz included the Rams, Titans, Cowboys and 49ers.

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach is holding out hope the team can come to an agreement with DL Chris Jones before the start of the season next Thursday.

“We’re certainly hopeful of that,” Veach said via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “We’re looking forward to next Thursday and hopefully he’s in the lineup and he’s ready to go.”

Veach said he’s had some recent contact with Jones’ representatives but didn’t offer any other updates on the state of talks.

“We’re going to continue to press on,” Veach said. “We’re just going to keep working on this thing.”

Raiders

After a holdout all offseason, the Raiders and RB Josh Jacobs were able to find an accord to get him back in the building. Jacobs says the past is in the past and there are no lingering hard feelings.

“I mean, s—, we here,” he said via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. “We made it happen, so it ain’t no hard feelings now. It’s a clean slate with me. It was never … no hate on each side. I understood it, but at the same time I understood my value, too. So it was just about meeting in the middle.”

Jacobs discussed what the holdout was like away from the team and having to find ways to stay in shape on his own.

“You want to grind with your guys, especially knowing there’s a lot of new guys coming in,” he said. “You want the guys to know who you are and respect what you do, respect your work. That was just the biggest thing, not being able to have that camaraderie.

“But I wouldn’t say they was just all negative, you know? Being at home allowed me to spend a lot more time with my kids and help my dad do his diet plans and get in shape and things like that. So, I mean, it was pros and cons on both sides, but at the end of the day, I wanted to play football. I wanted to be here with the guys. So, I’m just glad it worked out.”