AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Sean Payton, Brandon Staley, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton said they need to improve in terms of their entire operation when it comes to the offense.

“There was a number of drives where we’re late with personnel, getting out of the huddle we took a while. That’s got to change. We burned timeouts in the first half, and I’m not used to doing. We’ve got to be better. I’ve got to be better, Russ has got to be sharper getting the play out,” Payton said, via Pro Football Talk.

Payton said QB Russell Wilson may need to wear a wristband, which is interesting considering that it’s something he resisted doing with the Seahawks.

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley was asked if the playoff loss to the Jaguars last year had anything to do with the team blowing late leads over the Dolphins and Titans in back-to-back weeks.

“I’m not worried about the Jacksonville loss. The Jacksonville loss hasn’t carried onto the season whatsoever,” Staley said, via Pro Football Talk. “If you’ve seen our training camp or you’ve seen the way we’ve played in the first two games, it hasn’t had an impact on our team whatsoever. Our team is connected, our team has played its heart out in two games, and we’ve lost two tough games. It has nothing to do with the Jacksonville game and if you ask anyone in our locker room, it has nothing to do with the Jacksonville game. And that’s just the truth. It’s a convenient storyline for you and for everybody else, but it’s not the truth. We’ve lost two tough games but the guys in that locker room, the men in that locker room they are finishers and they have what it takes and we’re excited to prove ourselves.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DL Chris Jones returned to game action after ending his holdout that cost him the first game of the regular season.

“I had the most energy on the team,” Jones said, via Pro Football Talk. “I felt amazing on the sidelines, but a lot of guys played a lot of snaps, and we asked a lot of guys to step up, which they did. . . . It was a hostile environment. It was very humid. The heat is serious in Florida.”

The Chiefs have Jones on a pitch count, but he said: “I’m ready to get off this s***.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes said the team will work on adjusting the position of RT Jawaan Taylor after he had five penalties in Week 2, with HC Andy Reid adding that Taylor was taken out for a few plays so they could talk and finished the game well. (Cameron Wolfe)

said the team will work on adjusting the position of RT after he had five penalties in Week 2, with HC adding that Taylor was taken out for a few plays so they could talk and finished the game well. (Cameron Wolfe) Chiefs TE Travis Kelce mentioned that there was no doubt he would play in Week 2: “I wish I could have helped my team out a little bit more. Today was one hundred percent of what I could give and hopefully next week will be a little bit more.” (Matt Derrick)