AFC Notes: Christian Barmore, Jerod Mayo, Haason Reddick, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- The Dolphins worked out DE Justin Blazek, EDGE Ty Shelby, and LB Derrick McLendon on Tuesday, per Aaron Wilson.
- Of this group, Miami signed McLendon to their practice squad.
Jets
- Jets HC Robert Saleh mentioned there are no new updates regarding DE Haason Reddick and they will have to see what shape he’s in before deciding on Week 1. (Brian Costello)
- Saleh also noted he hasn’t spoken to Reddick since before training camp started. (Zack Rosenblatt)
Patriots
- Patriots HC Jerod Mayo clarified his comments that first-round QB Drake Maye had played better than QB Jacoby Brissett: “I should have given more context to the comment at the time. Drake had more playing time in the preseason than Jacoby, and that was intentional.” (Doug Kyed)
- Mayo also talked about how Maye can improve: “We talk about, not only in the game, but also in practices, getting those mental reps, and he’ll know what every play is. He’ll make his checks and stuff on the sideline and continue to develop that way. And he’ll develop through practice. He’ll get reps skill with the first team and also the show team.” (Kyed)
- He also addressed his comment that what’s best for them in the present might not be what’s best later in the season: “If you’re not playing well, if he’s not giving our team the best chance to win games, no matter the position, then we have to look at different options. And I think that’s healthy stress. I think that’s healthy competition.” (Kyed)
- Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots will pay DL Christian Barmore his full salary for 2024 despite being on the Non-Football Injury List with his blood clot diagnosis, which they are not obligated to do.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!