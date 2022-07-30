AFC Notes: Christian Kirk, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

The Jaguars stunned a lot of people by signing WR Christian Kirk to a four-year deal worth up to $84 million.

Kirk says neither he nor the other receivers discuss the criticism that may come their way.

“No, it’s not something that we discuss,” Kirk said, via JaguarsWire.com. “I just laugh because we have so many guys that have put deep threat ability on tape and have done it. I’ve had success with it, Zay’s had success with it, Marvin’s had success with it, so it’s not something we pay attention to. As receivers, we’re all guys that like to catch the go ball, like to catch the deep post, so it’s definitely going to be a point of emphasis for us because we know we have the guys to do it.”

Kirk added that he doesn’t feel any pressure to perform, despite his big contract.

“Not at all. I can truly say I’m playing the most free-minded, pressure-free, relaxed football that I’ve felt in a while,” said Kirk. “I truly feel that having this new opportunity in a new organization, new team, new teammates, I can truly just be myself and focus on being the best that I can be for these guys and be a leader, and just going out there and put it all on the line for them because I truly believe that we have such a great group. It’s been a lot of fun every day taking the field. Every second here has been great, so no pressure at all.”

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith revealed that the team will be dressing at least eight defensive linemen on gameday due to their four-man front in their Tampa 2 defense.

“We will at least dress, at a minimum eight linemen,” Smith told reporters, via TexansWire.com. “They will all play. We are going to have a starter but everybody, fresh guys, playing hard. The veteran guys on the line that you talked about, yes. Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison, I know Malik Collins has played a little bit.”

“This is a big year for Jonathan Greenard, eight sacks whatever year, part-time, he is healthy now,” Smith added. “In order for us to have success, I talk about playing better defense, it starts with our defensive line.”

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill is using the team’s past playoff losses as fuel going forward to correct his mistakes.

“It’s just fuel,” Tannehill said, via Teresa Walker of AP. “You look at things in your past and experiences that you’ve been through and you can learn from them and you can use them as fuel as you move forward. So that’s the thought here in moving forward is attacking this year, each and every day and try to get the most out of it.”

Titans GM Jon Robinson believes that Tannehill has taken a step forward and has turned the page on the losses.

“Juice. Energy. Leadership. Fired up to be out here,” Robinson said. “Working with the new players that are on the team about, ‘Hey, when you run this route this way, look for the ball, because this is what I’m looking for out of you on this certain route.’ He’s into it. Ready to roll.”

Tannehill prefers to lead by example instead of vocally. He believes he hasn’t spoken up more this year, instead, he believes that he’s setting the standard for how the team should handle its business.

“I feel like I just am leading the way, you know, that I believe is effective and the way that works for me,” Tannehill said. “So I’m going to continue doing that, continue pushing the envelope, trying to bring this team, this offense along as fast as we can.”