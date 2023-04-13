AFC Notes: Christian Wilkins, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins
- ESPN’s Matt Miller says the Dolphins have been doing extensive homework on the running backs in this class and could take a new starter Rounds 2-3. Miller lists UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet, Texas RB Roschon Johnson and Texas A&M RB Devon Achane as possible options.
- Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald says the Dolphins told one potential left guard they could sign as an undrafted free agent that he’d have the opportunity to compete to start if he signed with them.
- He adds the team plans to sign another kicker for OTAs and training camp, at least.
- Per Jackson, the Dolphins and DT Christian Wilkins have exchanged numbers in a contract proposal. There’s a gap still between the two sides but optimism an extension is ultimately worked out.
Jets
- The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt wouldn’t rule out the Jets drafting a quarterback in the middle rounds to compete for the backup role with veteran Tim Boyle and former No. 2 pick Zach Wilson.
- For now, Rosenblatt thinks Wilson still has a slight edge but Boyle’s advantage is he knows OC Nathaniel Hackett‘s system well already.
- There’s room for the Jets to add another explosive running back and Rosenblatt has heard they’re interested in signing RB Dontrell Hilliard, who some of the coaches know from his time in Tennessee. He’s still waiting for clearance from a neck injury, however.
- The Jets somewhat surprisingly have still held on to WR Corey Davis and Rosenblatt points out the team likes him more than the fanbase does. However, if he’s not traded to the Packers, Rosenblatt thinks he’d have to take a pay cut or restructure to bring his cap hit down.
- Rosenblatt adds the Jets could sign another veteran like WR Randall Cobb and it would make sense to draft a receiver too after missing out on Odell Beckham Jr., who the team expected to sign until the Ravens swooped in. If they make more additions, it could put WR Denzel Mims on the trading block for a late-round pick.
- Rosenblatt wouldn’t rule out the Jets drafting an athletic tight end or signing former Packers TE Marcedes Lewis but he points out they have a pretty full depth chart and bigger needs to address.
- At offensive tackle, Rosenblatt projects former first-rounder Mekhi Becton to be the backup on the left side and a potential first-round rookie to start on the right.
- Jets HC Robert Saleh said the plan is for OL Alijah Vera-Tucker to return to guard even after he held his own at tackle once injuries pushed him there in 2022: “We think he’s an All-Pro-caliber right guard. We think he can be a heck of a tackle, too, but he is an elite guard, someone who we would love to keep there.”
- At center, Rosenblatt expects either former Titans C Ben Jones or a second-round rookie to be starting for the Jets in 2023.
Patriots
- Alabama OT Tyler Steen has a pre-draft visit with the Patriots. (Ian Rapoport)
- Iowa EDGE rusher Lukas Van Ness had a pre-draft visit with the Patriots. (Billy Marshall)
