AFC Notes: Cody Barton, Keylan Rutledge, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Montaric Brown said he isn’t focused on any one thing in particular as he tries to improve for his fifth NFL season.

“I don’t have one thing,” he said, via the team’s website. “Anything, and never being satisfied, and just working on off man, press man, tackling … everything.”

Jaguars HC Liam Coen acknowledged that Brown has multiple things he needs to work on but is encouraged by his development.

“He always has kind of played and practiced with confidence,” Coen said. “There are areas in which he can continue to improve, but, look: We signed him to a deal, and he comes out and just is him.”

Texans

Texans OL Keylan Rutledge enters his rookie season after being a first-round pick. Rutledge said he intends to compete for a starting role and doesn’t want to be handed anything.

“I had to scratch and claw for everything I want,” Rutledge said, via Aaron Wilson. “I wouldn’t want to come in and be the Day One starter. I would want to go win it.”

As for his first impression of Rutledge, OL coach Cole Popovich praised his toughness, physicality, and intelligence.

“I think it’s the same stuff that we saw in the draft process,” Popovich said. “He tough, he’s physical. He’s really smart, picks up on stuff really fast.”

Rutledge said he is learning a lot in the offseason program and is leaning on his veteran teammates for advice.

“It’s been great,” Rutledge said. “I’m learning so much every day just in terms of the scheme, understanding that, and there’s so many good vets in there that you can pick up from the pro habits they have, how they show up to work every day. It’s been great just bouncing around, doing whatever the team needs.”

Titans

Titans LB Cody Barton is excited to play in HC Robert Saleh‘s scheme and noted that linebackers have thrived in San Francisco’s system.

“Excites me a lot,” Barton said, via Titans Wire. “Looking back at when they hired him, I was thinking about all the linebackers, and of course, I knew what the San Fran guys were, those guys that my first four years in my career had a great track record for their linebacker play in this defense. So maybe really excited to just do it.”