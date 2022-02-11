AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts new DC Gus Bradley had high praise of the talent on their defense and feels it is a “unique” situation to join.

“There’s a Pro Bowl player at every level here and it takes hard work and a certain mentality to reach that level,” Bradley said, via Michael Marot of the Associated Press. “It’s unique to walk into a situation like that. Matt and I have had a relationship for many years. We’ve met together, talked together and I know what he’s instilled in this defense so our hope is to add and build on that.”

When asked about the Colts ranking No. 25 in sacks last season, Bradley indicated that he showed a willingness to blitz while with the Raiders in 2021.

“I’m not opposed to blitzing,” Bradley said. “There were some games where we blitzed 20, 25 times in a game last year and that’s because we needed to. Really you’re defined as a defense by your ability to get the ball and score.”

Bradley said he had a long conversation with former Colts QB Philip Rivers about the organization.

“It was a long talk about Frank and (general manager) Chris Ballard, the Irsays and the ownership here and the community, the equipment room, the locker room, the people and the people,” Bradley said. “He just kept going on and on about it and all that was during COVID, not even like when everyone was together. So you felt like it was a pretty special place.”

Jaguars

Aaron Wilson reports that Jaguars retained RBs coach Bernie Parmalee as part of new HC Doug Pederson ‘s staff.

as part of new HC ‘s staff. According to Wilson, the Jaguars will not retain OC Darrell Bevell to their offensive staff but the former interim HC has drawn interest from “multiple NFL teams.”

to their offensive staff but the former interim HC has drawn interest from “multiple NFL teams.” Jaguars have removed Senior Personnel Executive Tom Gamble from their personnel department, and their website. (Aaron Wilson)

from their personnel department, and their website. (Aaron Wilson) Jaguars have hired former Bears’ OLB coach Bill Shuey for the same position. (Wilson)

for the same position. (Wilson) Gamble is joining Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh‘s staff as the Director of Player Personnel. (Adam Schefter)

Texans

Texans S Justin Reid is set to become a free agent this offseason, but still praised the team’s new HC Lovie Smith.

“I like him, I know the locker room likes him,” Reid said, via Aaron Wilson. “Lovie has the respect of everybody because of how personable he is. Anybody can talk to him in his office, and he’ll listen to what they have to say, which I really respect. He’s extremely qualified for the job, a great guy overall. Very knowledgeable. He brings out the best in all of his players and emphasizes the details, getting turnovers. On the team sphere, everybody takes their job seriously and plays their best ball. Hopefully, Lovie can get to 100 wins soon. Absolutely, just a strong sense of respect. It’s a little bit of what RAC (Romeo Anthony Crennel) has, maybe without as many years. He’s done it for a long time. He’s been a part of everything and done it at a high level. He doesn’t play favorites. Everybody is treated exactly the same. That’s the type of dude he is. Everybody wants to play hard for him and make him proud.”

Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans are hiring former Grambling State OC Ted White as an offensive assistant.