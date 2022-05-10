AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

The Athletic’s Stephen Holder reports that Colts G Will Fries may be in the mix at right guard and that his development may be underestimated.

The Colts are expected to check in on former Giants CB James Bradberry as they were rumored to have some trade interest. (George Bremer)

International Pathway Program player Marcel Dabo revealed that despite the fact that he played cornerback in Germany, Colts DC Gus Bradley views him as a safety in the NFL. (Joel A. Erickson)

Colts director of scouting Morocco Brown is expected to interview with the Eagles for a high-ranking executive position this week. (Geoff Mosher)

Jaguars

The Jaguars E.J. Perry $230,000 guaranteed, a $23,000 signing bonus, and $207,000 of his salary guaranteed. ( gave undrafted QB$230,000 guaranteed, a $23,000 signing bonus, and $207,000 of his salary guaranteed. ( Tom Pelissero

Perry initially agreed to sign with the Eagles , who then gave undrafted Nevada QB Carson Strong a $320,000 guarantee and a $20,000 bonus.

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith says that second-round WR John Metchie brings something to the team that they previously didn’t have.

“You know, we say we’re a tough football team,” Smith said, via Cole Thompson of SI.com. “There are some positions that will tell if you’re really tough or not . . . [Metchie] is a small guy, likely only to play the slot, but to play with an injury the way he did and how he’s attacked coming back . . . He’s going to give us something eventually that we don’t have in our program now.”