AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Stephen Holder reports that Colts G Will Fries may be in the mix at right guard and that his development may be underestimated.
- The Colts are expected to check in on former Giants CB James Bradberry as they were rumored to have some trade interest. (George Bremer)
- International Pathway Program player Marcel Dabo revealed that despite the fact that he played cornerback in Germany, Colts DC Gus Bradley views him as a safety in the NFL. (Joel A. Erickson)
- Colts director of scouting Morocco Brown is expected to interview with the Eagles for a high-ranking executive position this week. (Geoff Mosher)
Jaguars
- The Jaguars gave undrafted QB E.J. Perry $230,000 guaranteed, a $23,000 signing bonus, and $207,000 of his salary guaranteed. (Tom Pelissero)
- Perry initially agreed to sign with the Eagles, who then gave undrafted Nevada QB Carson Strong a $320,000 guarantee and a $20,000 bonus.
Texans
Texans HC Lovie Smith says that second-round WR John Metchie brings something to the team that they previously didn’t have.
“You know, we say we’re a tough football team,” Smith said, via Cole Thompson of SI.com. “There are some positions that will tell if you’re really tough or not . . . [Metchie] is a small guy, likely only to play the slot, but to play with an injury the way he did and how he’s attacked coming back . . . He’s going to give us something eventually that we don’t have in our program now.”
