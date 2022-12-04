AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, it is now mathematically improbable for Commanders QB Carson Wentz to play enough snaps to qualify the conditional pick Washington traded for him to the Colts to become a second instead of a third.
- Wentz needed to hit 70 percent of the snaps to meet the condition but has played just 422 of the team’s 834 snaps this year. Jones writes he’d need to play six games at his current pace to hit 70 percent and there are only five games left, with QB Taylor Heinicke slated to start this week.
- However, a team source said the decision to start Heinicke “had nothing to do with [that]” considering Washington is in the thick of the playoff race and draft picks are a smaller consideration relative to that.
Jaguars
- Jaguars LB Josh Allen on not forcing a punt against the Lions: “For them not to punt the ball one time, that’s embarrassing. I’ve never ever done that before in my career and hopefully, that’s gonna be the last [time]. … It’s just unacceptable.” (Michael DiRocco)
- Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence was also unhappy with the team’s performance on Sunday: “It’s embarrassing, honestly, what we put out there in such a big game for us. I mean, that’s the word to describe it. It’s embarrassing. Everybody in that locker room feels that way, too.” (Kyle Meinke)
Texans
- Texans HC Lovie Smith after giving up three non-offensive touchdowns to the Browns on Sunday: “Whenever you talk about non-offensive touchdowns when you give up three, it’s going to be tough to win.” (Brooks Kubena)
- Smith said Browns QB Deshaun Watson was limited by their defense: “I think we’re healthy right now for one thing defensively. Guys were playing hard from start to finish. We’ve got to have some more on the other side.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Smith on if his 1-10-1 record has him worried about his job status: “I’ve never worried about job security.” (DJ Bien-Aime)
