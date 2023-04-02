AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

UT-Chattanooga DT Devonnsha Maxwell has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Colts. (Tony Pauline)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson stressed the importance of them improving their pass rush this offseason.

“I think we’ve got to improve our pass rush. I think that’s vital, particularly on third down,” Pederson said, via JaguarsWire.com. “I thought we were good [against] the run, we just gotta continue to get better [against] the run and shore up some things there.

“I think the passing game is the area we have to look at and address in the offseason, and clean that part of it up. It all starts up front, putting pressure on the quarterback, whether we’re doing that with four guys or five guys. You want to see Travon [Walker] take that next step in year two. You want to see Josh [Allen] come along again as an edge rusher and really, in his fifth year, make an impact for the team. We’re confident both those guys can do that.”

Texans

New Texans HC DeMeco Ryans was asked about the decision to trade away WR Brandin Cooks.

“With Brandin, it sucks losing a talented receiver like Brandin, so, we never wanted to lose talented players,” Ryans said, via TexansWire.com. “We’re really trying to acquire as many talented players as possible, so, it’s hard losing him.”

“I wish Brandin the best in Dallas,” said Ryans. “I know he’ll do well, but we have to move forward. Unfortunately, that’s part of the process, part of our business. You lose players at times.”

The Texans met with TCU DE Dylan Horton following his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler)