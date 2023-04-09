AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Ball State S Jaquan Amos will attend the Colts’ local pro day. (Gus Martin)

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence believes TE Evan Engram could be due for an even bigger year his second season in the team’s offense.

“You saw what he did for our offense last season and how he came on at the end of the year,” Lawrence said, via Jags Wire. “I think we really figured out how to use him the right way and he’s helped us a ton. Just keep building on that, there’s still more out there. That’s the exciting part.”

has an official visit scheduled with the Jaguars. He also has virtual interviews with a number of other teams. The Jaguars hosted Boise State DT Scott Matlock for a top 30 visit. (Billy Marshall)

Texans

Wisconsin OL Tyler Beach had a private workout for a number of teams, including the Texans. (Justin Melo)