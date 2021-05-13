AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich isn’t the most exuberant but he made it pretty clear during the pre-draft process to the front office he held former SMU TE Kylen Granson in the highest regard. Indianapolis picked Granson for Reich in the fourth round and the team’s internal draft documentary showed Reich’s excitement as he declared Granson would play right away. The rookie was reportedly the best player at minicamp and the Colts envision him filling the same role Trey Burton did last season.

“I’m more than willing to block, but I will acknowledge that I’m a fast tight end and I can create mismatches down the field,” Granson said via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “You have to be smart, so along with my package as far as my athleticism and being able to be a big playmaker, I feel like that was perfect sell to (Reich).”

Colts' new LT Eric Fisher

said he is grateful to join a contending team and looks forward to helping them compete for a Super Bowl: “It’s a contender to go the distance. I’m looking forward to being part of that.” (Kevin Bowen) Fisher said he was still confident in his abilities after being cut by the Chiefs earlier this offseason: “As soon as I got the call I was being cut, immediately in my brain, I was like ‘I’m nowhere near being done.'” (Jim Ayello)

Fisher, 30, reiterated that he still has “many years left” in the league: “I feel like I’ve got a lot of years left.” (Stephen Holder)

Jaguars

Jaguars DE Josh Allen said he contacted Trevor Lawrence quickly after he was drafted at No. 1 overall and believes the quarterback is going to “light the scoreboard up.”

“Definitely hit him up as soon as he got drafted, let him know I’m going to have his back,” Allen said, via the team’s official Twitter. “I know the whole team’s got his back, and [I told him to] just go out and do your thing. Do what you’ve been doing your whole life. And I know you’re going to have support from us and we’re going to try to hold it down on the defensive end because I know, personally, he’s going to light the scoreboard up — especially with the receivers we’ve got, the running backs we’ve got.”

Allen reiterated that the Jaguars’ defense must do well to support Lawrence going forward.

“So I’m excited to see that. And I know defensively we’ve got to do our job and I know we’re going to do that as well. So I’m just excited for him and excited to see what this next chapter of life unfolds for him.”

Regarding Lawrence’s shoulder surgery on his non-throwing arm, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentions that Lawrence will participate in the team’s rookie minicamp on a limited basis.

Rapoport adds that Lawrence is expected to be fully recovered in time for training camp.

Texans

Per Fox 26's Mark Berman, Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the 22 women suing Texans QB Deshaun Watson

for various allegations of sexual impropriety and assault, says that four of his clients have spoken to the NFL and “eight to ten” have met with the Houston police. Buzbee noted four more of his clients are open to speaking with the NFL but he has concerns about the NFL investigators’ handling of the interviews and isn’t sure if he’ll allow that: “Some of the women did not feel like they were being respected.”

As far as a potential settlement, Buzbee told Berman that is not happening.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio believes the two sides have been discussing a settlement, but talks have reached an impasse and Buzbee’s comments are aimed at trying to break that.

The Texans are hosting free-agent CB Shyheim Carter to their rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. (Aaron Wilson)