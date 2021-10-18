AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said WR Parris Campbell has a significant foot injury that could potentially end his season: “It’s heartbreaking for him.” (Joel A. Erickson)

Jaguars

Getting the first win of the season was a huge relief for the Jaguars and for HC Urban Meyer. It snapped a 20-game losing streak that was the second-longest since the NFL merger and it gave Meyer his first NFL win. He wanted to keep the focus on the players afterward and how this win was proof the locker room hasn’t quit.

“I’ve actually shared that with them,” Meyer said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “The coach at Arizona said the same thing, the Bengals coach said the same thing. They got out of there with wins, and they’re like, ‘Man, you guys played your ass off.’ And I share that with our players. I’ll tell you, college football has become this and now the NFL is too — that’s a player’s locker room. And when you start talking about ours, there are incredible people in there. And if we didn’t have that, it would’ve been tough to survive losing the first five games.”

There have been no shortage of negative headlines surrounding Meyer at the start of his tenure in Jacksonville, and he acknowledged he’s not completely blind to it even as he tries to block it out to do his job.

“[PR chief] Amy [Palcic] does a good job keeping me aware,” he said. “I just do not read a thing. I just stay away from it, I try to go on a submarine and go to work every day. And I care deeply about our locker room, care deeply about our staff, and other than that I go home. And I’ve been through this a long time and I know there’s going to be things said. I have a great owner, a great owner that I’ve talked with frequently, and we have a great GM [Trent Baalke], and we’re going to be working our tail off to get this thing flipped.”

Texans

Texans HC David Culley said S Terrence Brooks stayed in Indianapolis for evaluation on his lung contusion. (Sarah Barshop)

Texans RB Mark Ingram blames discipline and lack of focus for the team's offensive penalties. "You can emphasize it all you want, but until you have the discipline and know the snap count and know the cadence of the quarterback's tone and what we're going on, you're just going to have those errors." (Sarah Bishop)