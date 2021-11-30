AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts QB Carson Wentz hasn’t talked much about his divorce from the Eagles. The immediate aftermath was too painful and messy, plus it was easier for everyone to look ahead to the future. But he tacitly acknowledged to the Athletic’s Zak Keefer that he wanted a fresh start after being benched in 2020.

“That’s a great question,” he said. “I’m certainly appreciative of my time there. Five incredible years, with some good, some bad, some ugly, some injuries, some trying times, us winning a Super Bowl ring while I was on the sideline. Made some incredible friends. But I think the way things ended, (a split) was best for both sides.”

Wentz went from being the quarterback of the future after a tremendous 2017 season to quickly becoming one of the most polarizing players on the team in Philadelphia. It wore him down, though Wentz pointed out that’s just the nature of the fanbase and playing in that market.

“To be blunt, that’s Philly,” Wentz said. “That’s just who they are. They’re passionate. It made it a lot of fun for a lot of years playing there. They’re always passionate. They’re blunt. I think I was the same guy, giving it everything I could on the field and everything I could off the field to make a difference. I can only control who I am. I can’t let that type of stuff change me.”

Keefer mentions the Colts, as part of their due diligence, called Andrew Luck to see if he’d come back to the team. It was a short phone call and Luck is still retired.

Jaguars

Per Greg Beachman of the Associated Press, Jaguars HC Urban Meyer denied interest in the Notre Dame job opening: “I’m not a candidate. Obviously I spent 6 years of my life there, so great respect for Notre Dame, and as I do USC, UCLA, like we talked about. But I’m committed to the Jaguars and doing the best we can to turn this thing around.”

Texans

Fox 26’s Mark Berman reports Texans WR Danny Amendola will miss four weeks at minimum with a knee injury. Amendola needed arthroscopic surgery.