AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was superb in the team’s victory against the Patriots last week but HC Frank Reich made it clear that for Indianapolis to get to where it ultimately wants to go, QB Carson Wentz would need to step up at some point with some big throws. That’s exactly what happened in Saturday’s 22-16 win over the Cardinals, with Wentz coming through for multiple major conversions and touchdown passes.

“Tonight, they forced us to pass it,” Colts WR T.Y. Hilton said, via the team’s website. “And we got a quarterback in Carson who can make all the plays. He showed that tonight. We got a ton of ways to beat you.”

Jaguars

It’s been a rocky rookie season for No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, as he hasn’t been able to transcend the multitude of issues plaguing the Jaguars’ franchise this season. Lawrence has just nine touchdown passes and 14 interceptions and a sub-60 percent completion percentage. Still, the coaching staff believes Lawrence is showing flashes of progress that should merit hope for the future.

“He is progressing nicely,” Jaguars QB coach/passing game coordinator/interim offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “That’s what you do with a young quarterback. There are going to be interceptions — he’s thrown those, that’s going to happen — now if he keeps repeating those mistakes then that’s how you know that he’s not listening and not making those corrections. He’s not repeating those same mistakes, so that’s when you get excited.”

Jaguars’ interim HC Darrell Bevell confirmed after the game that it was indeed a torn Achilles’ for RB James Robinson. (Michael DiRocco)

Texans

Texans’ HC David Culley praised S Jonathan Owens , who recorded his first career interception: “I was so proud of Jonathan. He’s a guy who’s been getting better and better and better. That was a big interception for us. I’m so proud of all of those guys that have stepped in and made plays for us.” (Aaron Wilson)

Texans' S Justin Reid commented on having so many new players on defense: "I thought guys came through and played tremendously. I'm still trying to learn everybody's name." (Wilson)