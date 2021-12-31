AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts sixth-round QB Sam Ehlinger said there are “worse positions” to be in as a rookie, but feels that he has enough experience in the offense that he will be comfortable leading the team.

“In training camp, I was kind of just trying to stay afloat: figure out the plays, figure out what the heck I’m supposed to be doing on each play,” Ehlinger said, via Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star. “Now that I’m comfortable in the offense, I’ve been around, I see how a practice schedule flows, I’m really able to understand the offense but also be what a quarterback is supposed to be.”

Colts HC Frank Reich thinks that QB Carson Wentz has done enough virtual preparation to be ready for Sunday if he is eventually cleared to play. (Kevin Bowen)

Jaguars

Jaguars interim HC Darrell Bevell doesn’t see any reason why he wouldn’t be interested in sticking with the team beyond this season.

“I’ve not had any conversations about that up to this point, you know, up to this point,” Bevell said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “Right now, we’re mired in this COVID-19 stuff, you know just trying to get a team out there. But as far as being interested, I would be, yes.”

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady made a statement about OC Byron Leftwich , as the former Jaguars’ quarterback is expected to interview for their head coaching position: “Byron (Leftwich) has been amazing for me to work with…he will get his opportunities to be a head coach in the future.” (Rick Stroud)

Jaguars announced that Defensive Line Coach Tosh Lupoi and Defensive Quality Control Coach Patrick Reilly are currently unavailable for Sunday's game due to being in the COVID-19 protocols.

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said during a recent radio appearance that he is more geared towards winning games and isn’t concerned with the team’s spot in the upcoming draft.

“The goal on Sundays is to win,” Caserio said, via Sports Radio 610. “People get too caught up in draft stock. It’s not about where we pick and where we draft. It’s about who we get in the building and what they do when they’re here.”

The Athletic’s Aaron Reiss thinks there’s a good chance the Texans promote QB coach Pep Hamilton to offensive coordinator to replace Tim Kelly as a way to shake things up after this season.

to offensive coordinator to replace as a way to shake things up after this season. Reiss also expects the Texans to go into 2022 with third-round QB Davis Mills as the starter, at least for Week 1.

as the starter, at least for Week 1. Although the Texans set up WR Brandin Cooks ‘ deal to void when they restructured him earlier this season, Reiss wouldn’t be surprised if they signed him to an extension.

‘ deal to void when they restructured him earlier this season, Reiss wouldn’t be surprised if they signed him to an extension. Reiss lists Texans OT Marcus Cannon , S Eric Murray and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis as probable cap casualties.

, S and LB as probable cap casualties. Regarding the future of OL Tytus Howard , who has been shuttled between guard and tackle this year, Reiss isn’t sure the Texans will pick up his fifth-year option this coming May, though they could still work out a new deal with him.

, who has been shuttled between guard and tackle this year, Reiss isn’t sure the Texans will pick up his fifth-year option this coming May, though they could still work out a new deal with him. Texans OL Coach James Campen called OT Tytus Howard a “cerebral” player and said Howard had the ability to play all five positions along the offensive line: “Does everything you ask, flexible, credit to him, very smart kid, heck he could tell you all five positions. Cerebral kid.” (Aaron Wilson)

called OT a “cerebral” player and said Howard had the ability to play all five positions along the offensive line: “Does everything you ask, flexible, credit to him, very smart kid, heck he could tell you all five positions. Cerebral kid.” (Aaron Wilson) QB Coach Pep Hamilton said that rookie QB Davis Mills needs to do a better job of getting through his reads faster and have a better grasp on what the defense is running: ‘He’s able to decipher the defensive looks a little quicker, where to go with the football. It’s the biggest challenge for young QBs. A process of elimination. Accumulating the scars of what to do and what not to do.‘ (Wilson)