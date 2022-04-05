AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Brandin Cooks

Colts
- Ball State LB Jaylin Thomas has had private workouts for a handful of teams, including the Colts. (Wilson)
- Missouri State DL Eric Johnson has a top 30 visit with the Colts. Johnson was not invited to the NFL Combine. (Greg Auman)
Jaguars
- PFN’s Tony Pauline reports Tulsa OT Tyler Smith has top 30 visits with 14 teams, including the Jaguars.
- LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price has visits scheduled with a handful of teams, including the Jaguars. (Aaron Wilson)
Texans
- The Texans were one of the other teams to engage with the Dolphins in trade talks for WR DeVante Parker before he was dealt to the Patriots, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.
- Texans GM Nick Caserio said that WR Brandin Cooks is an important piece and said that he has a lot of respect for him: “Brandin has been a great player in this league for a long time. I have a lot of respect for him, personally and professionally. Important part of our program.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Caserio didn’t close the door on potentially trading Cooks: “If there’s a conversation that we feel merits taking place, then we’ll go ahead and do that. Brandin has been a good player for us and he could certainly help us.” (Wilson)
- Florida CB Kaiir Elam had a top 30 visit with the Texans. (Billy Marshall)
- Baylor LB Terrel Bernard had a visit with the Texans. (Marshall)
- LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price has a meeting scheduled with the Texans before his pro day. (Aaron Wilson)
