AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Deshaun Watson

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said they feel “optimistic” about rookie DE Kwity Paye‘s recent ankle injury and don’t expect it to be a long-term issue.

“We’re optimistic about it, we really don’t think it’s going to be bad,” Reich said, via ColtsWire.com. “I don’t think it’s a long-term thing, it was pretty mild, but we want to be safe.”

Regarding Paye’s absence from Saturday’s preseason game, Colts DC Matt Eberflus believes the rookie’s missed reps are the most unfortunate result.

“It’s reps that we wish he would have had, that’s for sure – going against the opponent that’s coming in here and I think that’s good for everybody. It’s good for the corners, it’s good for the linebackers, the whole matchup conversation,” said Eberflus. “It’s good for that too. He’s going to miss that if he does indeed and we’ll have to make it up another way.”

Jaguars

Jaguars’ first-round RB Travis Etienne believes his chemistry with first-round QB Trevor Lawrence is carrying over from Clemson.

“When Trev’s out there, I kind of feel like the ball is coming to me because he’s not used to everything yet,” Etienne said, via NFL.com. “So, he’s still trying to figure out everything and he has a sense of normalcy with me. So he definitely finds me in the check down position… He kind of uses me as a safety blanket.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports that the situation has not changed between the Texans and Deshaun Watson given the quarterback still wants a trade but no deal appears to be “imminent or developing.”

Mark Berman reports that Harris County is currently executing a grand jury investigation to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to bring criminal charges against Watson.

Aaron Reiss believes Texans RB Rex Burkhead could be the "odd man out" in Houston but could earn a role on special teams.

Texans' Justin Britt told the media that he has something to prove after missing the previous season: "People thought I was retired..I was itching to get back..Nobody wanted to pay me respectful money..Grateful the organization here gave me the opportunity." (Mark Berman)