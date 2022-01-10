AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
Colts WR T.Y. Hilton isn’t sure why the team can’t win in Jacksonville. The team hasn’t won there since 2014 and was embarrassed in a must-win game on Sunday to miss the playoffs.
“We didn’t play Colts football, and they dominated us on every end today,” Hilton said, via Colts.com. “I don’t know what it is down here. They just keep on dominating us every time we come here.”
Colts C Ryan Kelly said it is really disappointing to miss the playoffs after controlling their own destiny.
“Controlling your own destiny the last two weeks of the season to go in and not handle your business is a sting that’ll hurt for a long time,” Kelly said. “… We’ll look at everything we can look at to figure it out but ultimately we just got beat today, and we got beat against the Raiders.
“As hard as that is to say, after some of the big, monster wins that we’ve had, just for a season to end this way after all that we’ve gone through, what we started off at and digging ourselves such a big hole, to climb out of that and get back on top, on top of the wild card in the AFC, to mess up the last two games — it hurts, man.”
- According to a report from Pro Football Talk, Colts owner Jim Irsay was “devastated” following the loss to the Jaguars.
- Florio adds, per a source with knowledge of the dynamics of Irsay and the team, that the owner had an “urge for a moment” to potentially make a coaching change from HC Frank Reich. However, the source expects Irsay to cool off.
- Reich said the team has to wear the disappointment of missing the playoffs: “No one, including myself, though it would end like it did the last few weeks. That’s something that can’t be undone. It’s part of our record. It’s part of my record … it’s a scar.” (Zak Keefer)
- Reich mentioned he and GM Chris Ballard met with Irsay: “He has a way of being demanding and holding us accountable while also being supportive. It was a supportive conversation but also demanding.” (Stephen Holder)
- Colts TE Jack Doyle doesn’t know what his future will be: “I’ll take some time, spend some time with my family, talk to my guys. Talk to T.Y., some former teammates, coaches…Don’t want to let the emotions of yesterday play a role.” (Joel A. Erickson)
Jaguars
- Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm reports Jaguars TE coach Tyler Bowen will be Virginia Tech’s offensive coordinator.
- Jaguars first-round QB Trevor Lawrence reflected on the season and said he wished the team played to its potential like they did against the Colts: “You don’t have regrets, but you do have that feeling of just, man, we could have been doing this all season… just to think that that’s who we are, that’s what we can do, but you’re not that unless you do it week in and week out…” (John Oehser)
- Jaguars RT Jawaan Taylor said he’s open to playing guard in the future if need be. (John Reid)
Texans
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Texans won’t have a decision on HC David Culley‘s future on Monday. Their evaluation will stretch out for some time.
- Aaron Wilson reports S Justin Reid will not return to the team next year. He just finished the final year of his rookie deal.
- Texans LB Christian Kirksey said he wants to return and he thinks the team wants him back. (Wilson)
Titans
- Titans HC Mike Vrabel said he will monitor RB Derrick Henry‘s return from injury before deciding if he can play: “For Derrick, we have to see how he responds to cutting and reactionary stuff. We’ll see how he’s progressing, make a decision.” (Turron Davenport)
