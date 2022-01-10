AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton isn’t sure why the team can’t win in Jacksonville. The team hasn’t won there since 2014 and was embarrassed in a must-win game on Sunday to miss the playoffs.

“We didn’t play Colts football, and they dominated us on every end today,” Hilton said, via Colts.com. “I don’t know what it is down here. They just keep on dominating us every time we come here.”

Colts C Ryan Kelly said it is really disappointing to miss the playoffs after controlling their own destiny.

“Controlling your own destiny the last two weeks of the season to go in and not handle your business is a sting that’ll hurt for a long time,” Kelly said. “… We’ll look at everything we can look at to figure it out but ultimately we just got beat today, and we got beat against the Raiders.