AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts HC Frank Reich didn’t commit to putting LB Shaquille Leonard on a pitch count when he returns: “I’m not gonna make an absolute because what you find over the years is sometimes different players respond differently.” (James Boyd)

Colts third-round S Nick Cross will be the starting strong safety for Week 1, beating out veteran S Rodney McLeod for the job. (Zak Keefer)

Titans WR Josh Gordon knows that nothing is guaranteed after he joined Tennessee’s practice squad.

“No promises,” Gordon said, via the team’s official website. “No promises – that’s not how it usually works, man. You have to show improvement, so that’s what I am expected to do. And, that’s what I hope to do – to go out there and makes some plays, contribute, put my best foot forward and have a good time doing it.”

Gordon is happy about earning another opportunity in Tennessee after being cut from the Chiefs’ roster.

“I am excited about another opportunity, man,” Gordon said. “Being in the NFL, it’s a blessing. I am enjoying my time here and looking forward to contributing … and getting ready and making sure I am available if coach needs me. I am appreciative of the opportunity I am getting here, and hope to go out there and prove myself worthy to be a contributor to the team.”