AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Colts HC Frank Reich didn’t commit to putting LB Shaquille Leonard on a pitch count when he returns: “I’m not gonna make an absolute because what you find over the years is sometimes different players respond differently.” (James Boyd)
- Colts third-round S Nick Cross will be the starting strong safety for Week 1, beating out veteran S Rodney McLeod for the job. (Zak Keefer)
Jaguars
- Jaguars RB James Robinson will be ready to play in the team’s opener, according to HC Doug Pederson. (Ari Meirov)
- The Jaguars’ first depth chart lists Jawaan Taylor at right tackle startined ahead of Walker Little, Ben Bartch at left guard ahead of OL Tyler Shatley, and first-round LB Devin Lloyd as an inside linebacker. (Michael DiRocco)
Texans
- The Texans have listed Justin McCray as their starting left guard ahead of first-round G Kenyon Green, per PFN’s Aaron Wilson.
- Wilson adds their tight ends in order are listed as Pharaoh Brown, Brevin Jordan and O.J. Howard. On the defensive line, Maliek Collins, Roy Lopez, Jerry Hughes and Jonathan Greenard will start with linebackers Christian Kirksey, Kamu Grugier-Hill, and Neville Hewitt.
- New Texans WR Tyler Johnson on making his transition from Tampa to Houston: “It’s going pretty good. The guys out here are really good guys. They’re helping me out and helping me get acclimated. I’m super excited.” (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
Titans WR Josh Gordon knows that nothing is guaranteed after he joined Tennessee’s practice squad.
“No promises,” Gordon said, via the team’s official website. “No promises – that’s not how it usually works, man. You have to show improvement, so that’s what I am expected to do. And, that’s what I hope to do – to go out there and makes some plays, contribute, put my best foot forward and have a good time doing it.”
Gordon is happy about earning another opportunity in Tennessee after being cut from the Chiefs’ roster.
“I am excited about another opportunity, man,” Gordon said. “Being in the NFL, it’s a blessing. I am enjoying my time here and looking forward to contributing … and getting ready and making sure I am available if coach needs me. I am appreciative of the opportunity I am getting here, and hope to go out there and prove myself worthy to be a contributor to the team.”
