AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

New Jaguars HC Urban Meyer spoke to the press again and offered some insight into how he plans to try and rebuild the Jaguars. Obviously they have a pretty good quarterback coming in with the No. 1 overall pick, but Meyer also highlight 2020 UDFA RB James Robinson as a foundational piece of the offense.

“Running back, James, we feel pretty good about him,” Meyer said via NFL Media’s Kevin Patra. “He had a good year, so we want to build a room with him being an integral part of it.”

Meyer also hinted at a desire to add to a Jaguars’ receiving room that already features DJ Chark and 2020 second-rounder Laviska Shenault. It’s not hard to draw a line between his comments and Panthers WR Curtis Samuel, who played for Meyer at Ohio State and has been linked to Jacksonville.