AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Athletic’s Stephen Holder reports the Colts have had little to no contact with pending free agents WR T.Y. Hilton DL Denico Autry and CB Xavier Rhodes and plans to let both test the market. However, that doesn’t mean that Indianapolis won’t try to bring both back at the right price.
- Holder mentions the Colts have not ruled out bringing back QB Jacoby Brissett as a backup to Carson Wentz. Brissett, of course, would probably prefer to find a potential starting opportunity.
- 1075TheFan.com’s Kevin Bowen points out that the Colts have not signed a free agent cornerback to a multi-year deal while GM Chris Ballard has been in charge. Starting CB T.J. Carrie is also set for free agency along with Rhodes.
- Outside of slot CB Kenny Moore, Bowen says the rest of the Colts’ cornerback depth chart is up in the air. 2019 second-round CB Rock Ya-Sin played less than Carrie, a former journeyman veteran, in 2020.
- Bowen adds there aren’t a lot of other proven options on the depth chart right now, with 2020 opt-out Marvell Tell and sixth-rounder Isaiah Rodgers in varying stages of development.
Jaguars
New Jaguars HC Urban Meyer spoke to the press again and offered some insight into how he plans to try and rebuild the Jaguars. Obviously they have a pretty good quarterback coming in with the No. 1 overall pick, but Meyer also highlight 2020 UDFA RB James Robinson as a foundational piece of the offense.
“Running back, James, we feel pretty good about him,” Meyer said via NFL Media’s Kevin Patra. “He had a good year, so we want to build a room with him being an integral part of it.”
Meyer also hinted at a desire to add to a Jaguars’ receiving room that already features DJ Chark and 2020 second-rounder Laviska Shenault. It’s not hard to draw a line between his comments and Panthers WR Curtis Samuel, who played for Meyer at Ohio State and has been linked to Jacksonville.
“Offensively, I think we have some really good receivers,” he said. “We’re not done with that room, however. If you’ve covered our teams over the years, the need for speed, the big play opportunity was not the Jaguars last year and we’re searching for the big play hit at the receiver position.”
The Jaguars also had one of the surprises of the tag deadline when they elected to place it on LT Cam Robinson, who has struggled to find consistency or stay healthy since being drafted in the second round out of Alabama in 2017. But Meyer sees a lot of potential in Robinson, who’s just 25.
“We realized that he has a great future. His ceiling is very high,” Meyer said. “I’ve studied him very much. I’ve spent some time with him. We feel that the way this free agency is moving, is that left tackle position — as always, but even more now this year, from hearing from the guys who have been in the NFL — this is a tough year for that left tackle position. And we fell just what’s out there, and with coaching, culture, and development, Cam has a lot of talent.”
- Jaguars GM Trent Baalke says they want to add a back with explosiveness to help complement Robinson. (John Reid)
- Iowa WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette will meet with the Jaguars (Justin Melo)
Texans
- Per Fox 26’s Mark Berman, the Texans informed LS Jon Weeks that they won’t be re-signing him and he’ll enter unrestricted free agency.
- The Texans have signed C Justin Britt to a $1.5 million deal with a $500,000 signing bonus and up to $1.2 million in per-game roster bonuses. The maximum value of Britt’s deal could be $5 million. (Field Yates)
Titans
- Although the NFL schedule likely won’t be released until after the 2021 NFL Draft, Jim Wyatt of the Titan’s official site writes that Tennessee is expected to host a potential 17th game against the New Orleans Saints.
- As for veteran free-agent TE Delanie Walker possibly re-signing with the Titans, Wyatt isn’t optimistic about Tennessee’s interest in bringing him back.
- Wyatt “guarantees” that the Titans will add pass rushers this offseason.