AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Jim Ayello reports that Colts DB Marvell Tell intends to return for 2021 after opting out of last season.
- Joel A. Erickson also reports that Colts LB Skai Moore also plans on playing after opting out of 2020.
Jaguars
- David Newton of ESPN reports that the Panthers also made inquiries about Jagaurs’ recently signed CB Shaquill Griffin.
- Griffin’s three-years, $44.5 million includes $29 million guaranteed through a $12 million signing bonus, has a $1 million guaranteed 2021 salary, $11.5 million guaranteed salary in 2022, another $11.5M is guaranteed for injury in 2023, and becomes fully guaranteed if on the roster bu the third day of the league year. He can also annually earn up to $500,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)
- Jaguars DE Dawuane Smoot‘s two-year, $10 million extension includes $5.25 million in guarantees through a $4.25 million signing bonus, his $1 million 2021 salary is guaranteed and can earn up to $200,000 in per-game roster bonuses, $200,000 in workout bonuses, and up to $2 million in sacks and Pro Bowl incentives. He’ll also earn a non-guaranteed salary of $3.85 million in 2022. (Aaron Wilson)
- Jaguars’ new S Rayshawn Jenkins‘ four-years, $35 million deal includes an $8 million signing bonus, his $1 million 2021 salary, and $7 million 2022 salary is guaranteed, while his $7.25M million over the final two years are not guaranteed. He can also earn a $500,000 annual workout bonus, a $1 million annual bonus by reaching the Pro Bowl, $500,000 in annual per-game bonuses, and a $500,000 playtime base escalator for 2023 or 2024. (Aaron Wilson)
- WR Jamal Agnew‘s three-year $14.25 million deal with the Jaguars includes a $3.5 million signing bonus and $4 million in guaranteed money. Agnew can earn up to $2.25 million in annual incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
Texans
- Texans’ new LB Joe Thomas‘ one-year, $2 million deal includes a $250,000 signing bonus, a $1 million base salary, and can earn up to $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses and $500,000 in playing-time incentives. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans’ new DT Maliek Collins‘ one-year, $6 million deal includes a $2 million signing bonus, his $2 million base salary is not guaranteed and he can earn up to $1 million per game bonuses and up to $1 million in playing-time incentives. (Wilson)
- OL Justin McCray‘s two-year deal with the Texans includes a $4 million base value plus $750,000 in playtime incentives and a $500,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
Titans
- Now that the Titans lost TE Jonnu Smith to the Patriots, Paul Kuharsky assures that Tennessee will use a restricted free-agent tender on TE Anthony Firkser by Wednesday if they are unable to finalize an extension.
- Titans’ new DT Denico Autry‘s three-year, $21.5 million deal includes a $6 million signing bonus, and guaranteed base salaries of $1.1 million in 2021, and $1.9 million of his $6.15 million base salary in 2022 is guaranteed. His $6.75 million salary in 2023 is not guaranteed but he can earn up to $500,000 annually in per-game bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)
- Titans’ new OT Kendall Lamm‘s one-year, $6.8 million deal includes a $1.7 million signing bonus, $1.3 million of his base salary is guaranteed, can earn another $500,000 on the fifth-day of 2022, and up to $500,000 in per game annual bonuses. (Wilson)