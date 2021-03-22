AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

The connections between the Colts and Carson Wentz were obvious thanks to the bond Wentz had with HC Frank Reich when the two were in Philadelphia together in 2017. There still was a vetting process that the Colts had to go through before feeling comfortable enough to surrender what they had to give to the Eagles to trade for Wentz. Though Wentz played at an MVP level in 2017, it was a review of his 2019 tape that sold Reich on a reunion.

“I wasn’t just saying, ‘Well, O.K., in 2017, he was having an MVP type of year,’” Reich said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “All you had to do, for me, was turn on the film in 2019, and with four games to go the Eagles needed to win out. And not only did they need to win out, but in each of those games, as I recall, looking at the film, Carson had to play great in the second half, and play a major role in that team winning those games in the second half. Now, they were team wins, they were team efforts, it wasn’t a one-man show. But Carson made the plays that a quarterback needs to make when you need to win four games in a row to make the playoffs. He did that, and that wasn’t 2017. That was 2019. So in my mind, that just confirmed to me this guy still has it.”

Reich is aware of the narrative that he’ll need to fix Wentz after an abysmal 2020 season with the Eagles where even executing the most basic plays was like pulling teeth for Wentz. But he’s confident the environment in Indianapolis can help Wentz and he says he’s already had a talk with him to set the tone.