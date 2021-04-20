AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Justin Melo mentioned the Colts had a virtual meeting with Northwestern WR Ramaud Bowman.

Jaguars

While multiple teams were reportedly interested in Alex Smith, the now-retired quarterback says he would be “so excited” to reunite with HC Urban Meyer in Jacksonville and considered doing so before deciding to hang up his cleats.

Meyer said that the Jaguars would be “keeping an eye” on Smith in the future.

“I wanted to do my due diligence even though I was leaning towards retirement,” Smith told Outside the Lines on ESPN. “I wanted to marinate in it a little bit. I wanted to see what was out there, and I’m happy I did. But…I was ready [to retire]. I am ready. I’m so excited about what else is out there and most of all to experience it with my family and to have no limitations and to take on the challenges that lie ahead.”

Smith said Monday he visited Jacksonville before he made the decision to retire, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says he’s heard the Jaguars are coveting Ohio State C Josh Myers at the beginning of the third round.

Texans

Mark Berman reports that at least two of the women who have filed civil lawsuits against Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson have agreed to meet with NFL investigator Lisa Friel via Zoom.

have agreed to meet with NFL investigator via Zoom. Additional women involved in the lawsuits have also agreed to meet with the Houston Police Department.

Titans

According to Justin Melo, Charleston WR Mike Strachan virtually met with the Titans.