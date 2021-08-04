AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich was asked about a possible trade for Bears QB Nick Foles : “This is Carson’s team, first of all. We’re so excited to have him. We brought him here for one reason, and that’s to lead this team.” (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Marvin Jones likes that first-round QB Trevor Lawrence is willing to throw him the deep ball in practice: “A lot of young cats don’t do that. He wants to be aggressive, and I do not mind.” (John Oehser)

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer on second-round LT Walker Little: “He’s been better than I expected and I thought he was going to be really good.” (Mark Long)

Texans

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says Texans GM Nick Caserio doesn’t want to solicit and take the best offer for QB Deshaun Watson right now because he’s petrified of not getting enough back in a trade.

Aaron Wilson reports Watson was not at practice for a second consecutive day after having a minor foot injury examined on Monday.

Kelly also had good things to say about third-round QB Davis Mills : “You don’t see the panic mistakes anymore. Things are starting to slow down and he’s really starting to feel comfortable particularly when he’s in the pocket.” (Wilson)

Kelly also had good things to say about third-round QB Davis Mills: "You don't see the panic mistakes anymore. Things are starting to slow down and he's really starting to feel comfortable particularly when he's in the pocket." (Wilson)
Kelly on new Texans WR Anthony Miller: "He's a guy who's incredibly competitive. You see the different catches he makes. He's got good play strength. He's got good size." (Wilson)

The Texans worked out veteran C Hroniss Grasu on Tuesday. (Wilson)

Titans

Titans’ DC Shane Bowen likes what he sees so far in terms of competition on the team’s defense in training camp.

“The energy, the competitiveness,” Bowen said, via Jim Wyatt of TenneseeTitans.com. “I think all these guys are battling right now in a lot of ways, in their positional groups, against the offense. I see improvement. The biggest thing for us is just the consistency. Guys are getting better. We see it by player, we see it by unit, we see it by position group. But being able to do it day in and day out, play in and play out, that is where we have to be able to take the next step.”

Bowen is also happy to have an experienced veteran like DE John Simon on the team, who will fit in with the Titans’ playoff culture. He also likes what he has seen from CB Janoris Jenkins since bringing him over from New Orleans in free agency.

“He is familiar with the system,” Bowen said of Simon. “Obviously, we had him in Houston. He is about what we are about. He is tough, he plays hard, he is going to play with technique. That is how he has made his career so long. He is familiar with us too, as people. I know John (Simon) back to Ohio State just like Mike (Vrabel) in 2012. There is some familiarity there just with our personalities and who we are. I think he really fits what we are trying to get across and in terms of our culture defensively and as a team.”

“Whenever you have a veteran like that who has done it a long time and has success, and you see the way he practices and competes and goes about it, I think it rubs off on everybody regardless of the position group,” Bowen said of Jenkins. “The wide receivers see it, that is contagious. The thing with him, he is constantly talking, constantly coaching guys up, constantly trying to turn the tide because every game there is going to be something. It is not always going to be perfect, we understand that, he understands that from playing so long and I think his leadership and being able to turn the tide and get our guys to respond can kind of change the mojo when it is not going our way.” Titans WR Julio Jones was held out of practice again with an undisclosed injury and HC Mike Vrabel indicated we might not see much more of Jones in camp. (Wyatt)