AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- The Colts brought in OT Roderick Johnson for a workout. (Aaron Wilson)
Jaguars
After the Jaguars cut RB Leonard Fournette at around this time last year, his former RB coach Terry Robiskie said there was an attempt by some in the organization to blackball him.
“I would say, yes, without a question, the Jaguars were trying to blackball him,” Robiskie said via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “It certainly wasn’t the president or the head coach or the GM, but I do know, coming out of that building, some people had said something to other teams that wasn’t true about Leonard at all.
“That he’s late, he’s late for team bus, he’s late coming to meetings, he sleeps in the meetings, or he’s been arrested all these times, he’s right on the verge of getting kicked out of the league, that they’ve got so much stuff on him, that he’s a bad, bad guy, he’s bad in the locker room, he doesn’t work in practice – I can say that’s about as far-fetched of statements that you’ll ever hear.”
Fortunately for Fournette, Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians didn’t listen, and he praised the runner’s contributions to the team so far.
“I got nothing but really good reviews,” Arians said. “I knew some of the coaches I’ve worked with extremely well, and Leonard got great reviews and has been a model citizen since he’s been here.”
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Jaguars first-round RB Travis Etienne underwent surgery to repair his Lisfranc injury on Thursday. Etienne will have a four-month recovery timetable.
Texans
- Aaron Wilson reports that the Texans expect S Lonnie Johnson Jr. (quad) to return next week.
- Wilson also reports that Texans’ veteran defensive end Whitney Mercilus sustained a Grade 1 hamstring strain in their preseason game against the Buccaneers.
- Wilson adds that the Texans are hopeful for Mercilus’ return within the next few weeks, which is the typical timetable of recovery for his injury.
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport says he hasn’t gotten any sense that the situation with Deshaun Watson has changed and there’s currently no momentum towards a trade.
Titans
- On releasing fourth-round WR Dez Fitzpatrick, Titans GM Jon Robinson said some players take longer to adjust to the NFL than others. (Jim Wyatt)
- Robinson added Fitzpatrick needs to learn to “be willing to play without the football in his hands.” (Terry McCormick)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!