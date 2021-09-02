AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

After the Jaguars cut RB Leonard Fournette at around this time last year, his former RB coach Terry Robiskie said there was an attempt by some in the organization to blackball him.

“I would say, yes, without a question, the Jaguars were trying to blackball him,” Robiskie said via ESPN’s Jenna Laine. “It certainly wasn’t the president or the head coach or the GM, but I do know, coming out of that building, some people had said something to other teams that wasn’t true about Leonard at all.

“That he’s late, he’s late for team bus, he’s late coming to meetings, he sleeps in the meetings, or he’s been arrested all these times, he’s right on the verge of getting kicked out of the league, that they’ve got so much stuff on him, that he’s a bad, bad guy, he’s bad in the locker room, he doesn’t work in practice – I can say that’s about as far-fetched of statements that you’ll ever hear.”

Fortunately for Fournette, Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians didn’t listen, and he praised the runner’s contributions to the team so far.

“I got nothing but really good reviews,” Arians said. “I knew some of the coaches I’ve worked with extremely well, and Leonard got great reviews and has been a model citizen since he’s been here.”