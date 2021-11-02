AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Carson Wentz‘s Achilles heel throughout his career has been his refusal to never give up on a play. For all the highlights it’s produced, it’s also resulted in injuries and turnovers. That was on display in Indianapolis’ loss to the Titans, where Wentz had two back-breaking interceptions to doom the Colts. Wentz acknowledged the obvious mistakes but at the same time said he doesn’t want to change how he plays.

“I mean, at the end of the day, it’s always easy to go back and watch film and say, ‘Shoot, I should’ve checked that down’ or ‘I should’ve done this. Should’ve done that,’” Wentz said via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “But I don’t want to change my mindset. I don’t want to change my mindset to be aggressive and stay aggressive, own the ones that cost me. Be a little more conservative. At the end of the day hopefully, the aggressive mindset that I have, that coach has, that we all have, will pay off more.”

Colts HC Frank Reich said sixth-round QB Sam Ehlinger will be the backup moving forward. (Kevin Bowen)

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Josh Allen believes the team played better than the 31-7 score from Week 8 against the Seahawks indicates, but they started so poorly it doesn’t matter.

“No, it was really one quarter of bad football,” Allen said, via Jaguars.com. “If you look at the stats, look at the numbers we played great football, it was just that first quarter. So, we just have to do a better job of starting out fast, not even starting fast, but we just have to put ourselves in better situations.”

Texans

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero says regarding a potential trade timeline, Texans QB Deshaun Watson is set to be deposed in the civil cases against him in February. Those aren’t scheduled to go to a trial until May, which is well after free agency and the draft.

is set to be deposed in the civil cases against him in February. Those aren’t scheduled to go to a trial until May, which is well after free agency and the draft. According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Watson’s failure to settle his legal issues were the main impediment to a trade getting done.

Former Texans DE Charles Omenihu said he understands why he was traded to the 49ers: “A little bit of shock, but I know it’s a business. It happens. I appreciate the city of Houston, I appreciate the organization for drafting me and all the guys in my time here. It’s a new opportunity and I’m ready.” (Aaron Wilson)

said he understands why he was traded to the 49ers: “A little bit of shock, but I know it’s a business. It happens. I appreciate the city of Houston, I appreciate the organization for drafting me and all the guys in my time here. It’s a new opportunity and I’m ready.” (Aaron Wilson) The Texans hosted DB T.J. Green for a visit, ultimately signing him to their practice squad. (Wilson)

Titans

Titans RB coach Tony Dews is happy to have RB Adrian Peterson on the team: “He’s been a great player throughout his career and will probably end up a HOF. He’s an ultimate pro and has done it a long time. He’s done it different ways and we’ll see what he can do when we get out there on the field.” (Turron Davenport)