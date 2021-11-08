AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said the team still believes in RB Marlon Mack and isn’t weighing releasing him despite making him a healthy scratch in Week 9: “Marlon’s a valuable player to us. We had to make him inactive as far as a roster consideration, special teams.” (Joel A. Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer applauded the team’s fan base in showing up and being fully engaged in the win over Buffalo.

“I want to thank our crowd,” Meyer said, via the team’s official website. “I know Buffalo travels very well. There are a lot of reasons our guys play so hard, and No. 1 is the city of Jacksonville – and then also our owner (Shad Khan). To see that locker room, to see our stadium … I really appreciate our fans. I pulled the headset off a couple of times on third down. They were great. Our fans were great. We have a vision. We’re building a brand-new facility. We want to make this a destination spot. Our owner wants to make Jacksonville one of the top cities in the United States of America. We already believe there are a lot of positives about Jacksonville, but a great football team really helps.”

Jacksonville has transitioned from a man-coverage to a predominantly zone-coverage team, something Meyer believes has attributed to the success on the defensive side of the ball.

“We really believed we were going to be a man coverage team and we had to adapt,” Meyer said. “We’re now a pretty good zone coverage team because of the hard work the players and coaches put in. A lot of that was zone coverage today.” Meyer added of the defense, “The great defense piece is what saves the day. We were hoping we’d have a great defense early in the year and at times we didn’t play great defense. The last few games our defense has hung in there and done a heck of a job.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Jaguars first-round QB Trevor Lawrence has a low ankle sprain and will be limited in practice this week.

Texans

Texans HC David Culley said QB Tyrod Taylor will start again after the bye against the Titans. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans S Kevin Byard was not surprised by DT Jeffery Simmons and his breakout, three-sack performance against the Rams Sunday night: “That’s what we expect from Jeff. The same thing Jeff expects from me, I expect from him: to go out there and dominate.” (Joe Rexrode)

