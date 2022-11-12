AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

New Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday had his first chance to address the team on Wednesday, and while things could still very much go off the rails given his glaring lack of experience for the job he was just hired to do, he made a positive first impression considering the circumstances.

“He addressed it in the right way,” Colts C Ryan Kelly said via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “He didn’t just come in and demand respect. … He did it the right way. That comes with the territory of being in this league for a long time. You know that [players] can easily smell out bulls—. He did a great job.”

Saturday leapfrogged a host of qualified candidates for the interim job, including several currently on the Colts’ coaching staff who will be calling him boss. It begs the question of why Saturday even accepted the job knowing the difficult position it would put him in.

“Here’s the deal,” he said. “Everybody talks about my [inexperience]. I’m completely comfortable in who I am as a man. I know I can lead men. I know the game of football and I’m passionate about it. … Bro, I spent 14 years in a locker room. I went to the playoffs 12 times. I got five dudes in the Hall of Fame that played with [me]. You don’t think I’ve seen greatness? You don’t think I’ve seen how people prepare, how they coach, how they [manage], how they work? I mean, won a Super Bowl, been to two.

“Here’s the deal, man. None of us are promised a good job. I may be terrible at this and, after eight games, I’ll say, ‘God bless you. I’m no good.’ I may be really good at it. I’ve got no idea, but I dang sure ain’t going to back down.”

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard spoke about being placed on injured reserve: “I had no power in my leg, just trying to fight through that through the whole season and Wednesday practice, something didn’t feel right. … I had a setback.” (James Boyd)

Texans

Texans CB Tavierre Thomas said the coaching staff kept him involved while he was recovering from a strained quadriceps injury.

“It was terrible, but Lovie, the coaching staff, and the trainers got me right,” Thomas said, via Aaron Wilson. “They kept me involved with the team. I was on the sideline helping as much as I could. I was not at home while the game was playing, so I was happy about that. I was not out there physically, but I was out there mentally on the sideline.”

Thomas mentioned that he is “really close” to HC Lovie Smith and the coach has always encouraged him to help his teammates.

“Me and Lovie are really close,” Thomas said. “We talk every day, all day. He teaches me stuff during football and outside of football with my family. I just listen to him, read my keys and play as hard as I can because if you play hard for Lovie, he’s going to do a lot for you. That’s the goal with me. Lovie was like, ‘No, you’re going to the game. You’re part of this thing. You’ve got to be there.’ And I was just there.”

Titans

Titans rookie WR Treylon Burks said he plans on playing this weekend against the Broncos.

“That’s the plan,” Burks said, via Sports Illustrated. “We’re just going to see how this week goes. Work hard, let God take care of the rest.”

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said Burks’ physical tools fit well with what the team values at the wide receiver position.

“He’s got what you look for in this building and how we like to play, which is strength, size, speed,” Tannehill said. “He plays the ball well, has good hands. He definitely has all the tools you look for in a wide receiver and fits our scheme well.”

Titans HC Mike Vrabel said Burks will add some size to the team’s group and believes the rookie has made great strides since being drafted.

“He gives you some size. I thought he was really coming along, his ability to adjust to the football, his play speed. I think he always tried to play physical,” Vrabel added.

Titans WR coach Rob Moore sent Burks some assignments while he was unable to practice to make sure he was staying up to speed mentally.

“Rob gave him some projects and gave him stuff to do to be involved and to continue to study, and I think that that will play itself out on the field and make sure he’s up to speed,” Vrabel said. “But I know he’s been working hard.”

Tannehill added that the team is excited to get Burks back and believes he’ll add an extra wrinkle to the offense.

“I know we as an offense are excited to have him if he’s able to go this week – a guy who was coming along nicely for us early in the season, kind of hitting his stride, finally kind of settling in,” Tannehill said. “It’s been good seeing him get better over the course of the last few weeks, just talking to him in the training room and seeing where he’s at and how his rehab and progression have gone, and so definitely excited to start that process of getting him on.”