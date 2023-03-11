AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Jordan Schultz reports that several teams have an interest in Colts’ impending free agent WR Parris Campbell.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson wants his team to know that expectations are high heading into 2023 and wants his players to feel the pressure to improve this off-season.

“I want them to feel that kind of pressure – where you have to perform week in and week out,” Pederson said, via Jags Wire.

Pederson added that he loved the team’s resiliency during the final stretch of the season that allowed them to enter the playoffs.

“I do think that it’s something we can learn from,” Pederson said. “This is what I kept telling our football team: ‘If we just take care of these little details, hang onto the football, not make these types of mistakes, finish better, whatever it was for that particular week…let’s clean that up and we’re going to be fine.’ That was a positive and it’s going to be a positive as we continue to build.”

Titans

Justin Melo reports that Titans’ impending free agent DL DeMarcus Walker is receiving a large amount of interest from other teams prior to the start of free agency.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel commented on the team's release of veteran C Ben Jones: "I want to thank Ben for his time here with the Titans. He embodied a lot of the qualities we talk about when we describe a Titans player." (Jim Wyatt)